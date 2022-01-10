Two additional referee pairs nominated

The European Handball Federation has nominated two additional pairs of referees for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020.

The two pairs are Lars Jørum and Håvard Kleven from Norway as well as Charlotte and Julia Bonaventura. They will join the pairs already present in Hungary and Slovakia.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 starts on 13 Januay with nine matches being played on the first day.

The referee nominations for these matches will be published in due course. As soon as nominations have been confirmed the following matches, those will also be available on eurohandball.com.