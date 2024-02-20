Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 27:26 (11:13)

After five straight defeats in the Bundesliga, two consecutive defeats in the European League and the elimination from the German Cup, Rhein-Neckar Löwen showed a sign of life. In a close and intense all-German battle, Juri Knorr & Co. turned the game against Hanover-Burgdorf around in the last 20 minutes. With four points each, both sides are equal in the table now. For the 'Warriors' it was the second Main Round defeat. With 20 saves and a 43% saving ratio, Löwen goalkeeper David Späth was the hero of the day – but even his 12 saves in the first half were not enough for his side to be ahead. Rhein-Neckar Löwen simply committed too many mistakes in attack, and the visitors pulled ahead to 19:15 in minute 40. Then, 2016 EHF EURO champion Tobias Reichmann took the responsibility, steering his side to a 7:1 run – but still nothing was decided until Niclas Kirkelökke netted for the 27:25 in the final minute. Both Löwen wings – Reichmann (7) and David More (8) were top scorers of the match.