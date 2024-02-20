Nantes with an easy victory, Löwen win the German duel
After the completion of Round 2, there are no more unbeaten teams in the European League Men, and five teams are on six points each. As Füchse Berlin had earlier lost their home match against Sporting, only teams from group I were involved in the late matches on Tuesday. HBC Nantes extended their winning streak by an easy-going 31:23 against Gornik Zabrze, while Rhein-Neckar Löwen took the points in the all-German duel against TSV Hanover-Burgdorf.
We are very happy because I think we've managed to deliver a strong performance - good in attack, and compact on the defensive side of the court. We've prepared really well for this game, successfully sticking to our plan throughout the full course of the game, and Viktor Hallgrimsson had a strong game as well. We're dealing with some injuries at the moment, but we stayed united fighting from the very first until the very last whistle.
We fought hard and deserved to win. We were not favorites going into this one, yet we still managed to win which makes the weight that was finally lifted off of our shoulders even bigger. This win will surely provide us with a confidence booster going into matches that are ahead of us.