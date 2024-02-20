Spath

Nantes with an easy victory, Löwen win the German duel

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
20 February 2024, 23:10

After the completion of Round 2, there are no more unbeaten teams in the European League Men, and five teams are on six points each. As Füchse Berlin had earlier lost their home match against Sporting, only teams from group I were involved in the late matches on Tuesday. HBC Nantes extended their winning streak by an easy-going 31:23 against Gornik Zabrze, while Rhein-Neckar Löwen took the points in the all-German duel against TSV Hanover-Burgdorf.

  • in their first ever duel with Zabrze, Nantes could rely on the strong performance from the Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson, who saved 17 shots

  • Löwen took their first points in the Main Round also thanks to their goalkeeper, David Späth

  • like Skjern, Flensburg, Sporting and Berlin, Nantes also have six points to their account currently sitting at the top of their respective group

  • the reverse fixtures of today’s matches will already follow next week

GROUP I

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. Gornik Zabrze (POL) 31:23 (17:11)

12 different players on the scoreboard and a clearly dominant goalkeeper - those were the ingredients of the second clear victory of HBC Nantes. After winning 39:32 in Hannover last week, the French side again experienced no problems taking the points and consolidating the lead in their group. Zabrze were simply not able to keep the level from last week’s win against Rhein-Neckar Löwen. The game was equal until 7:7, turning into a one-way street later on with Nantes profiting from a 10:4 run before the break. In the second half, the gap was constantly between six and eight goals, with Nantes managing to save some strength using a huge rotation they have. Thibaut Briet (HBC) and Damian Przytula (Zabrze) were top scorers of their teams with five goals each.

Nantes Cropped
We are very happy because I think we've managed to deliver a strong performance - good in attack, and compact on the defensive side of the court. We've prepared really well for this game, successfully sticking to our plan throughout the full course of the game, and Viktor Hallgrimsson had a strong game as well. We're dealing with some injuries at the moment, but we stayed united fighting from the very first until the very last whistle.
Thibaud Briet
Left back, HBC Nantes

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 27:26 (11:13)

After five straight defeats in the Bundesliga, two consecutive defeats in the European League and the elimination from the German Cup, Rhein-Neckar Löwen showed a sign of life. In a close and intense all-German battle, Juri Knorr & Co. turned the game against Hanover-Burgdorf around in the last 20 minutes. With four points each, both sides are equal in the table now. For the 'Warriors' it was the second Main Round defeat. With 20 saves and a 43% saving ratio, Löwen goalkeeper David Späth was the hero of the day – but even his 12 saves in the first half were not enough for his side to be ahead. Rhein-Neckar Löwen simply committed too many mistakes in attack, and the visitors pulled ahead to 19:15 in minute 40. Then, 2016 EHF EURO champion Tobias Reichmann took the responsibility, steering his side to a 7:1 run – but still nothing was decided until Niclas Kirkelökke netted for the 27:25 in the final minute. Both Löwen wings – Reichmann (7) and David More (8) were top scorers of the match.

Rnl Cropped
We fought hard and deserved to win. We were not favorites going into this one, yet we still managed to win which makes the weight that was finally lifted off of our shoulders even bigger. This win will surely provide us with a confidence booster going into matches that are ahead of us.
Tobias Reichmann
Right wing, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20022024 Hbcnantes Zabrze Bos
Jean Le Boulanger
20022024 Hbcnantes Zabrze Artemenko
Jean Le Boulanger
20240220 Rheinneckarlöwen Tsvhannoverburgdorf Strmljan 873
Max Krause
20022024 Hbcnnates Zabrze Briet3
Jean Le Boulanger
Reichmann Small
Max Krause
Spath Small
Max Krause
20240220 EHF EL FUX SPO 20 18 55
