Denmark were already ahead by three at the break and they increased their advantage as time went by, taking it to a maximum of 14 goals in the 57th minute. No matter who played — as Nikolaj Jakobsen rotated his team in the second half — Denmark proved to be the better team on the court, as well as in their main round group, in which they finished first.

GROUP I

H2H: 17-1-1

Top scorers: Emil Jakobsen 7/8, Mathias Gidsel 7/8 (DEN); Tobias Grøndahl 6/10, August Pedersen 6/9 (NOR)

Goalkeepers: Emil Nielsen 10/29, Kevin Møller 4/7 (DEN); Robin Haug 1/14, Torbjørn Bergerud 7/29 (NOR)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Mathias Gidsel (DEN)

putting the Danish offence under pressure, Norway recovered quite a few balls in the first part of the game, helping them take a three-goal advantage after 12 minutes and forcing Denmark to take a timeout

this break completely turned things around, as a more aggressive defence and some saves by Emil Nielsen gave Denmark the opportunity to score five unanswered goals and to be ahead by three at the break

things even got better for Denmark at the start of the second half, as they netted three other unanswered goals to double up their advantage within five minutes

as the gap between the two teams increased little by little, crossing 10 units with nine minutes left on the clock, Denmark rested their major players without lowering their performance

10 of the 14 Danish court players scored at least one goal, with Emil Jakobsen and Mathias Gidsel netting seven times each; the latter was elected Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

thanks to this win, Denmark finish first in the group, ahead of Germany, and will play against Iceland in the semi-finals



Thomas Arnoldsen’s return challenging Denmark’s opponents

As if the Danish squad was not impressive enough, centre back Thomas Arnoldsen made his way to the team this morning. The Aalborg centre back suffered a fibula fracture in the fall, and played his first game in three months last week with his club’s B-team.

Even though he only played a couple of minutes on Wednesday night, Arnoldsen showed that he was ready to play at the EHF EURO. With three goals and a couple of incredible assists, the 24-year-old proved that he can bring some freshness to the Danish team ahead of the final weekend — and also cause some damage to their opponents.