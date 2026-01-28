Denmark claim top spot with commanding win against Norway
Denmark had already booked their Men's EHF EURO 2026 final weekend ticket on Monday night, thanks to their victory against Germany. But the German win against France was putting pressure on the Danes — if they wanted to finish first, they had to take the points on Wednesday night against Norway.
Despite only having the 5/6 placement game to play for, Norway still managed to make a good impression in the first half. They even took an early three-goal lead, before Simon Pytlick and Mathias Gidsel decided it was their time to be in the spotlight.
For us, the game was very important, even though we had already qualified for the semi-finals. We wanted to give everything for the full 60 minutes, especially for the fans, and to stay in our rhythm. And I’m really pleased with the performance.
We had the power at the start of the match, for around 25 minutes. We stood up against them, we had the solutions in attack, we played great counterattacks, so it was a good start for us. Then the air went out of the balloon. We took some bad shots. Denmark had strong goalkeepers and a good defence, that’s why they won.