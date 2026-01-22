Denmark strike back in intense clash of the giants

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
22 January 2026, 22:25

More than 13,000 fans in Jyske Bank Boxen went crazy when the final buzzer sounded: Denmark are back on track after thrilling battle of two handball giants. The hosts caused the first defeat of defending champions France at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, winning 32:29 after 60 intense minutes of handball.

It was only Denmark’s second-ever win at the European championships against France, and the result means they can once again hope to control their path towards the semi-finals. Both sides — like Portugal and Norway — are on two points after the first main round match day, while their group is topped by Germany with four.

GROUP I

France vs Denmark 29:32 (12:11)

H2H: 15-0-12
Top scorers: Aymeric Minne 7/9 (FRA); Mathias Gidsel 9/14 (DEN)
Goalkeeper saves: Charles Bolzinger 7/27, Rémi Desbonnet 1/12 (FRA); Emil Nielsen 11/39, Kevin Møller 0/1 (DEN)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Emil Nielsen (DEN)

  • as in their defeat against Portugal on Tuesday, Denmark initially struggled in attack, as the French defence and goalkeeper Charles Bolzinger were well-adapted, despite seven goals from Simon Pytlick and Mathias Gidsel in the first half
  • causing an unexpectedly high number of mistakes, the hosts could not profit from Emil Nielsen’s saves; they chased France from the 16th to 38th minutes, although the biggest gap before half-time was only two goals
  • with the start of the second half, the Danes played with more precision and efficiency, while Emil Nielsen improved to snatch back the lead at 17:16
  • France tried hard to use their speed, but the Danish reverse shift was working well and quick; however, the hosts again missed a lot of clear chances, and found themselves again trailing, 21:23, in the 48th minute
  • this was the wake-up call for Emil Jakobsen, who then scored five of the six upcoming goals for Denmark, including the one for the 27:26 lead, making him the key player for the comeback

Denmark take a double revenge

France were the first-ever team to beat Denmark in the Jyske Bank Boxen, in the final of the EHF EURO 2014. On that night 12 years ago they shattered the hopes of the hosts with a 41:32 win for their third of four trophies.

Until Tuesday night, this remained the only Danish defeat in their “home of handball”, before they lost to Portugal 29:31.

Two days later, it was another do-or-die match against France. The balance was clear: Denmark had lost six of seven previous EHF EURO matches, except the 2022 bronze medal match in Budapest. And they were with their backs against the wall in the 100th international match of goalkeeper Kevin Møller. The last time Denmark conceded two defeats in a row was in 2022, when they first lost the last main round match against France, and the semi-final against Spain.

On Thursday, history was not repeated, but one fact remains the same: the two sides have never once drawn in 27 official matches. And Denmark restricted France to their lowest score at this EHF EURO so far, just 29 goals.

It was a very tight match between two big teams. Of course we are a little bit disappointed after this game, because we gave a lot, we try a lot of things on the pitch, without two of the points at the end. That’s a little bit frustrating but I also have to admit that Denmark played a better end of the game.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
Today was brutally tough and incredibly difficult. It was pure madness and chaos. I’m so happy and proud of the team that we’re now standing here with two points.
Emil Jakobsen
Left wing, Denmark
Photos © kolektiff images

