Denmark take a double revenge

France were the first-ever team to beat Denmark in the Jyske Bank Boxen, in the final of the EHF EURO 2014. On that night 12 years ago they shattered the hopes of the hosts with a 41:32 win for their third of four trophies.

Until Tuesday night, this remained the only Danish defeat in their “home of handball”, before they lost to Portugal 29:31.

Two days later, it was another do-or-die match against France. The balance was clear: Denmark had lost six of seven previous EHF EURO matches, except the 2022 bronze medal match in Budapest. And they were with their backs against the wall in the 100th international match of goalkeeper Kevin Møller. The last time Denmark conceded two defeats in a row was in 2022, when they first lost the last main round match against France, and the semi-final against Spain.

On Thursday, history was not repeated, but one fact remains the same: the two sides have never once drawn in 27 official matches. And Denmark restricted France to their lowest score at this EHF EURO so far, just 29 goals.