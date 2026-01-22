Denmark strike back in intense clash of the giants
More than 13,000 fans in Jyske Bank Boxen went crazy when the final buzzer sounded: Denmark are back on track after thrilling battle of two handball giants. The hosts caused the first defeat of defending champions France at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, winning 32:29 after 60 intense minutes of handball.
It was only Denmark’s second-ever win at the European championships against France, and the result means they can once again hope to control their path towards the semi-finals. Both sides — like Portugal and Norway — are on two points after the first main round match day, while their group is topped by Germany with four.
It was a very tight match between two big teams. Of course we are a little bit disappointed after this game, because we gave a lot, we try a lot of things on the pitch, without two of the points at the end. That’s a little bit frustrating but I also have to admit that Denmark played a better end of the game.
Today was brutally tough and incredibly difficult. It was pure madness and chaos. I’m so happy and proud of the team that we’re now standing here with two points.