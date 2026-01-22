15:00

Half an hour until throw-off! Here's some fun facts about the games ahead:

one goal for Francisco Costa will mean he overtakes his dad Ricardo in the Portuguese all-time scorers list at the EURO. His brother Martim did that last week!

Germany and Portugal have just one EURO meeting in the past, from the EHF EURO 2020 when Germany won 29:27 to finish fifth

the Spaniard who has scored the most goals against Norway in a EURO match is 'The Spin' host Victor Tomàs , who netted eight when they met in Aalborg in 2014. Make sure you tune into the 'The Spin' podcast (on YouTube, Spotify or other platforms) after the games today for his reaction to whatever happens tonight!

France are on a 12-match unbeaten run at the EHF EUROs, starting in 2024 and running through the preliminary round here

Denmark have beaten France just once at the EUROs, winning the bronze medal match in Budapest in 2022 ... what happens in Herning in 2026?

14:45

14:30

We're an hour from throw-off in Herning. A few players are on court starting their warm-ups; Portugal's João Gomes has been catching up with his VfL Gummersbach teammate Miro Schluroff. It's all friendly now, but it won't be quite so much when the match gets going!

While we wait for things to start, have a look at the referee nominations for today. We update this article every day with the names of the pair who'll be whistling each game.