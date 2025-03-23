Dijon surprise visiting Flames, but Blomberg-Lippe win away

There was better news for German fans as HSG Blomberg-Lippe secured the second win for a German club in the first leg, beating Super Amara Bera Bera 28:25 in Spain. That follows Thuringer HC’s Saturday win against SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

Meanwhile Ikast Håndbold cancelled an early four-goal deficit against H.C. Dunarea Braila to improve their chances of progression with a 32:30 win against the Romanian side.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) 32:30 (16:17)

In their last three appearances in the EHF European League Women quarter-finals, Ikast Håndbold have always made it to the EHF Finals Women, but they were made to sweat in the first leg against H.C. Dunarea Braila. The 2022/23 champions were down by four goals after nine minutes, with the Romanian side really dictating the tempo. However, as time went by, Braila faltered more and more, with their attacking efficiency dropping to 41 per cent at the end of the match.

Nevertheless, the Romanian club delivered a good performance. Line player Katarina Jezic scored eight goals, while left wing Daria Michalak and centre back Kristina Liscevic added five goals each. But they were no match for Ikast’s Emma Lindqvist, who scored nine goals in a dominant performance. The pivotal moment of the match was a 4:0 run for Ikast, which saw a 19:20 deficit turn into a 23:20 lead, but Braila came back and limited the damage. Next weekend’s second leg will be decisive in the equation for a EHF Finals Women ticket.