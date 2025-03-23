Dijon surprise visiting Flames, but Blomberg-Lippe win away

JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 31:27 (18:13)
The only side with a 100 per cent winning record in the group phase, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames, conceded their maiden loss of the season after being thoroughly dominated in the first leg against Dijon. It was an excellent performance from the French side, who had a 73 per cent attacking efficiency in the first half and forced their visitors on to the back foot from the start.
In their first European season since 2017/18, Dijon are close to their first European semi-final in 20 years, with an excellent overall performance. Left back Claire Vautier had her best performance of the season, with seven goals. Bensheim/Auerbach were left rueing their missed chances, as the last nine minutes ended in a 5:1 run for Dijon.
Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 25:28 (12:14)
The third German side qualified for the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, were the only group winners to secure an away win in the first quarter-final of the competition, after a nip-and-tuck match against Super Amara Bera Bera.
The German side edged closer to their first European semi-final since the EHF Challenge Cup 2008/09, with a fantastic performance, boosted by Laetitia Quist and Spanish wing Ona Vegue. Between them, Quist and Vegue scored 15 goals to push Blomberg-Lippe past the finish line. The pivotal moment of the match came in the last 10 minutes, when the visitors deployed a 9:5 run to come back from behind and deal Bera Bera a tough loss. However, with a three-goal deficit, the qualification question is still open.