Greek success headlines first leg of European League quarter-finals

Greek success headlines first leg of European League quarter-finals

EHF / Tim Dettmar
23 March 2025, 19:05

The first weekend of EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 quarter-final action has nicely set up the fight for the semi-final tickets. Both Greek representatives enjoy a lead after 60 minutes as well as the last remaining team from Iceland, while there was no winner in Romania.

Haukar used their home advantage in the first leg against HC Izvidac to secure a three-goal (30:27) advantage for the decider next week, although both teams struggled offensively in the first half.

Greece’s AEK Athens HC and Olympiacos both won fairly comfortably, beating RK Partizan Admiralbet 27:22 and Runar Sandefjord 37:31 respectively. But CS Minar Baia Mare found visitors HC Alkaloid tough to crack, with their match producing the only draw of the round – 31:31.

  • the competition’s top scorer so far, Diano Cesko of HC Izvidac, added another 10 goals to his tally in the loss to Haukar
  • Haukar’s goalkeeper Aron Rafn Edvardsson stood out with 19 saves (41 per cent) in his team’s victory; his counterpart for HC Izvidac, Haris Suljevic, made 13 saves (30 per cent)
  • Athens and Partizan were on par for most of the match and Partizan equalised after 42 minutes (19:19) but could not close the deal
  • Partizan’s Stevan Vujovic and Athen’s Wilson Davyes both received red cards after 19 minutes and 53 minutes, respectively
  • Olympiacos secured a comfortable lead for the return leg next week against Runar Sandefjord; the Greek side already led by seven goals after 30 minutes; Predrag Veijn was the best scorer with seven goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250322 Athens Partizan 1
Eurokinissi Sports
20250322 Athens Partizan 3
Eurokinissi Sports
20250322 Haukar Izvidac 2
Haukar
20250322 Haukar Izvidac 1
Haukar
20250323 Minaur Alkaloid 2
CS Minaur Baia Mare
20250323 Minaur Alkaloid 1
CS Minaur Baia Mare

HC Alkaloid overcome offensive struggles

HC Alkaloid have been an offensive machine and only once scored less than 37 goals in this European Cup season. They went into the quarter-finals boasting an average of 38.5 goals per game, and a 73.5 per cent shot efficiency.

CS Minaur Baia Mare were determined to stop the Macedonian club and last season’s semi-finalists played an incredible first half, leading by 19:15 at the break. The visitors struggled to find the net, scoring only 68 per cent of their shots.

However, Alkaloid found their rhythm in the second half, scoring 84 per cent of their shots and turning it up on defence, conceding only 12 goals after the break. Artem Kozakevych scored a last-second penalty shot to secure the home side a 31:31 draw after 60 minutes. The return leg in Skopje next Sunday will be electric.

Photos © Eurokinissi Sports, Haukar, CS Minaur Baia Mare

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250323 Ludwigsburg Krim 2
Previous Article Odense and Ludwigsburg clinch big wins in first leg of play-offs
20250323 Dijon Bensheim 6
Next Article Dijon surprise visiting Flames, but Blomberg-Lippe win away

Latest news

More News