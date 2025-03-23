Greek success headlines first leg of European League quarter-finals

HC Alkaloid overcome offensive struggles

HC Alkaloid have been an offensive machine and only once scored less than 37 goals in this European Cup season. They went into the quarter-finals boasting an average of 38.5 goals per game, and a 73.5 per cent shot efficiency.

CS Minaur Baia Mare were determined to stop the Macedonian club and last season’s semi-finalists played an incredible first half, leading by 19:15 at the break. The visitors struggled to find the net, scoring only 68 per cent of their shots.

However, Alkaloid found their rhythm in the second half, scoring 84 per cent of their shots and turning it up on defence, conceding only 12 goals after the break. Artem Kozakevych scored a last-second penalty shot to secure the home side a 31:31 draw after 60 minutes. The return leg in Skopje next Sunday will be electric.





