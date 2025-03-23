Tight matches in European Cup semi-finals

Last year’s runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce hosted Icelandic side Valur, snatching a narrow 25:23 win. Meanwhile Czech club Hazena Kynzvart led Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino by two goals at half-time in Spain, but ended up losing 28:31 after a great comeback by the hosts.

after a 4:0 run in the first half Michalovce created a six-goal advantage against Valur, but their Icelandic opponents fought back to equalise before Michalovce pulled away for victory

the loss was Valur’s first defeat this season, after six wins and two draws in the preceding rounds

Porrino and Hazena Kynzvart had a rollercoaster match in Spain. After trailing 13:15 at the break, Porrino turned things around with the help of centre back Malena Valles-Beccera who scored nine goals

six minutes before the end Hazena Kynzvart equalised, but despite Marija Bozovic’s season record eight goals they could not withstand Porrino’s crunchtime comeback

Goalkeepers shine in Slovakia

Goalkeepers Iryna Yablonska-Bobal and Hafdís Renötudóttir both played leading roles in the match between MSK IUVENTA Michalovce and Valur.

Yablonska-Bobal, who represented Slovakia at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, made 13 saves (41.94 per cent), while Renötudóttir stopped 17 shots (40.48 per cent). Their efforts kept the two sides’ attacking efficiencies to just 38 per cent for Michalovce and 34 per cent for Valur, and produced one of the lowest-scoring games this season for both sides.

Photo © BeRa Fotografia 2024