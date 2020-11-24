Dinamo return to competitive action effortlessly

Despite not competing for a month due to COVID-19, Dinamo Bucuresti were superb against USAM Nimes Gard tonight, coming back from a half-time deficit to play a great game and beat USAM Nimes.

The victory saw them achieve their first victory in Group B of the EHF European League Men and was thanks to a great exhibition from their goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad (11 saves), especially in the final moments of the game.

Down the other end, seven goals from Andrei Nicusor Negru, with a 100% strike rate, ensured that the defensive stand did not go to waste.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) 29:27 (14:15)

Dinamo Bucuresti achieved their first win in the EHF European League Men

Saeid Heidarirad saved one third of the shots attempted on his goal, with 11 saves from 33 shots

Benjamin Gallego’s eight goals for USAM Nimes were not enough

Three Egypt national team players were on court tonight with Mohamed Mamdouh (Dinamo), Mohamed Sanad and Ahmed Hesham (both USAM Nimes) making their mark

The French side suffer their second Group B defeat

Iran standing strong in Romania

After a balanced start, Nimes’ Nicolas Nieto put his side up 15:14 at the break, but the home side outscored their opponents 15:12 in the second period in a game full of magic and emotion until the end.

1,94m Iranian goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad however, was the difference and absolutely decisive in the end with a couple of great saves.