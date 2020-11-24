241120 DIN NIMES Home
EHF European League

Dinamo return to competitive action effortlessly

EHF / Tiago Nogueira24 November 2020, 21:00

Despite not competing for a month due to COVID-19, Dinamo Bucuresti were superb against USAM Nimes Gard tonight, coming back from a half-time deficit to play a great game and beat USAM Nimes.

The victory saw them achieve their first victory in Group B of the EHF European League Men and was thanks to a great exhibition from their goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad (11 saves), especially in the final moments of the game.

Down the other end, seven goals from Andrei Nicusor Negru, with a 100% strike rate, ensured that the defensive stand did not go to waste.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) 29:27 (14:15)

  • Dinamo Bucuresti achieved their first win in the EHF European League Men
  • Saeid Heidarirad saved one third of the shots attempted on his goal, with 11 saves from 33 shots
  • Benjamin Gallego’s eight goals for USAM Nimes were not enough
  • Three Egypt national team players were on court tonight with Mohamed Mamdouh (Dinamo), Mohamed Sanad and Ahmed Hesham (both USAM Nimes) making their mark
  • The French side suffer their second Group B defeat

Iran standing strong in Romania

After a balanced start, Nimes’ Nicolas Nieto put his side up 15:14 at the break, but the home side outscored their opponents 15:12 in the second period in a game full of magic and emotion until the end.

1,94m Iranian goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad however, was the difference and absolutely decisive in the end with a couple of great saves.

