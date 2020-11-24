Dinamo return to competitive action effortlessly
Despite not competing for a month due to COVID-19, Dinamo Bucuresti were superb against USAM Nimes Gard tonight, coming back from a half-time deficit to play a great game and beat USAM Nimes.
The victory saw them achieve their first victory in Group B of the EHF European League Men and was thanks to a great exhibition from their goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad (11 saves), especially in the final moments of the game.
Down the other end, seven goals from Andrei Nicusor Negru, with a 100% strike rate, ensured that the defensive stand did not go to waste.
GROUP B
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA) 29:27 (14:15)
- Dinamo Bucuresti achieved their first win in the EHF European League Men
- Saeid Heidarirad saved one third of the shots attempted on his goal, with 11 saves from 33 shots
- Benjamin Gallego’s eight goals for USAM Nimes were not enough
- Three Egypt national team players were on court tonight with Mohamed Mamdouh (Dinamo), Mohamed Sanad and Ahmed Hesham (both USAM Nimes) making their mark
- The French side suffer their second Group B defeat
Iran standing strong in Romania
After a balanced start, Nimes’ Nicolas Nieto put his side up 15:14 at the break, but the home side outscored their opponents 15:12 in the second period in a game full of magic and emotion until the end.
1,94m Iranian goalkeeper Saeid Heidarirad however, was the difference and absolutely decisive in the end with a couple of great saves.