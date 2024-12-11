Disciplinary Commission suspends Marlena Urbanska

During the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 match between Romania and Poland, which took place on 10 December 2024 in Debrecen, Hungary, the Polish player Marlena Urbanska was directly disqualified at 15:27.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was intentionally reckless and dangerous.

Due to the extremely unsportsmanlike conduct, the Disciplinary Commission decided that Marlena Urbanska is suspended from the participation in EHF national team competitions for two matches.

An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 11 December 2024, 20:00 CET, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.