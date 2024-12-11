Diverse insights delivered at Women’s Handball Conference 2024

“Encouraging the girls to be brave, not perfect”
The opening presentation on the main stage was one of those focused on projects in another sport — basketball. Head of Women in Basketball and Special Projects at FIBA Elisabeth Cebrian spoke on the FIBA project “Her World, Her Rules.”
“We have three main priorities, which are empowerment of federations, women in basketball, and shaping international club competitions,” said Cebrian, outlining FIBA’s overall focuses from 2023 to 2027.
Cebrian shared how for women’s basketball, the aims are to increase participation of female players by encouraging safe and inclusive spaces for girls, develop female coaches and officials, maximise the impact of women’s competitions, increase the number of fans, and improve gender diversity.
“We started actually in 2019 [with female participation] being already a key priority for FIBA, and this goal was implemented as a pillar independent from the others. What we learned now is that we need to work holistically,” said Cebrian.
“Her World, Her Rules” focuses on increasing participation and retention of female players, but Cebrian emphasised that it is transversal across FIBA’s work. The project involves collaborative activities with national federations, focused on those who do not have strategies specifically for the women’s game, and visibility through a social media campaign.
“We don’t have one fits all. Whatever fits France doesn’t fit in Brazil or in Italy or in India, so that’s why it’s so important to integrate the campaign in the reality of each country.”
“Her World, Her Rules” started in 2018 in Europe and has been expanding globally since then. So far 113 national federations have been involved, and over 100,000 girls around the world reached.
The project involves star players as ambassadors, who receive training for and are not only figureheads, but have active roles. Cebrian said ambassadors do not have to be players, but can be any role models in the sport, particularly those who challenge stereotypes.
Player retention is also targeted through the “I Coach Girls” project, which falls under the umbrella of “Her World, Her Rules” and was created as a specific focus based on the “I Coach Kids” project introduced previously.
“It’s about being welcoming and creating a safe environment. It’s about being adaptable; offering something for everyone. The girls, they want to be part of the community, but they want to be seen as individuals. They want to also see that the coach is really interested in how I feel, what I want and is really adaptable to the needs of everyone. Being encouraging — encouraging the girls to be brave, not perfect. Those kinds of messages are really crucial,” said Cebrian.