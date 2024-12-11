Diverse insights delivered at Women’s Handball Conference 2024

The topics covered included specific projects designed to attract girls and young women to play handball and other sports, managing female player dropout, media coverage of women’s sports, elite refereeing, and individual experiences, such as those of two past IHF World Players of the Year, Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau, and the story of Netherlands wheelchair handball player Joyce van Haaster.

The panel discussions, which each featured a number of different experts, were: She plays handball — attracting the younger generation; Encourage, empower and inspire — training techniques for female players; Empowering HERstory — women’s empowerment and leadership; and The future of women in handball.

The first edition of the Conference took place on the fringe of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, and was introduced as part of an effort to continue developing the women’s arm of the game.

“If we grow and develop more in women’s handball, then all handball will be bigger”

Proceedings were opened by EHF President Michael Wiederer and EHF Methods Commission Chairman Pedro Sequeira. “The European Handball Federation fully stands behind these projects to empower women’s handball,” said Wiederer. “The main thing is that we want to make our sport stronger.

“This conference definitely, like other measures, contributes to this. What I kindly ask you, after having joined us for this activity, is to go back to your countries, to your federations, to your activities, and continue the effort there.

Sequeira spoke about the specific content that would be covered in the Conference. “What we are trying to do is not only for you but also for us — that we really go to the practical approaches. Not only from handball, but also learn from other sports,” he said. “We also need to learn with good practice from others.

“If we grow and develop more in women’s handball, then all handball will be bigger. This is also why it is very important that we are very focused with the different approaches, because this will help all of the handball, in your countries and in Europe.”