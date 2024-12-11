Live blog: Danes to play Dutch for semi-final place
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round comes to an end on Wednesday in Vienna, with a face-off between Denmark and the Netherlands to decide the last semi-finalist.
Our strength will be the defence, if we can manage to do it as well as we did against Germany and Norway. And I think we have played well in the attack as well. So if we can kind of combine the two things, it will be great. The Netherlands have world-class players on every position. So we need to really step up and be prepared because we know it's going to be difficult.
Denmark is better for us than the Norway game was. Norway has a strong defence and they ran a lot of counter-attacks, but against Denmark, we are more equal and then it's about small details in the attack and in defence, which are going to decide the game. It's going to be a close game, a tough game, but both teams will throw everything in to reach the semi-final. Overall, we can be really proud that we are so close, but if you are so close, you also want to achieve it.