Live blog: Danes to play Dutch for semi-final place

11 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round comes to an end on Wednesday in Vienna, with a face-off between Denmark and the Netherlands to decide the last semi-finalist.

15:00

Slovenia and Germany are warming up ahead of their match at 15:30 CET. It's just pride at stake and a desire to finish as high up the rankings as possible. Currently, Slovenia are ranked fourth in the group and Germany fifth.

14:30

A bit of news today which won't affect any of the upcoming matches: Poland's Marlena Urbanska has received a two-match suspension after her red card in yesterday's game against Romania. Read more here.

14:00

The stat of the day focuses on Switzerland, the most disciplined team at the EHF EURO 2024, as they have picked up the fewest penalty minutes per game at 3.7 on average – just nine two-minute suspensions plus two direct red cards. That could remain the case in their game against Norway today, as no other team's opponents receive as few penalty minutes as the Scandinavian’s (5.0).

13:33

The key match today is between Denmark and the Netherlands, with a semi-final place at stake. Yesterday we found out how the teams are feeling about the game.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Slovenia 0A0A6853 JE
Our strength will be the defence, if we can manage to do it as well as we did against Germany and Norway. And I think we have played well in the attack as well. So if we can kind of combine the two things, it will be great. The Netherlands have world-class players on every position. So we need to really step up and be prepared because we know it's going to be difficult.
Anna Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Denmark
EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Netherlands ER13115 JE
Denmark is better for us than the Norway game was. Norway has a strong defence and they ran a lot of counter-attacks, but against Denmark, we are more equal and then it's about small details in the attack and in defence, which are going to decide the game. It's going to be a close game, a tough game, but both teams will throw everything in to reach the semi-final. Overall, we can be really proud that we are so close, but if you are so close, you also want to achieve it.
Yara ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Netherlands

13:00

Denmark announced yesterday that line player Sarah Iversen, who was injured in Denmark’s game against Slovenia on Monday, and goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, who was hit in the head by a ball during training on Sunday, will miss the rest of the tournament. Sadly Iversen has torn her cruciate ligament and injured her meniscus, while Reinhardt has concussion. Sandra Toft will therefore replace Reinhardt for the last main round game and the final weekend, while no replacements have been called up for Iversen – Denmark have two other line players at their disposal, her sister Rikke and Kaja Kamp.

 

12:45

You might have missed this video from the Home of Handball last night – Laura Flippes is trying to give a live interview, but her teammates are determined to get involved too!

 

12:20

Yesterday saw main round I come to an end, and here’s how the standings ended up – Poland’s victory over Romania yesterday was the key to them finishing fifth in the group.

 

 

12:00

It's the last day of the main round (time has flown)! And there's one more afternoon and evening of matches to play, to decide whether Denmark or the Netherlands will go to the semi-finals. Whichever team misses out will face Sweden in the 5/6 placement match on Friday.

Let's start the day with the day preview.

EURO24W Denmark Vs Switzerland MAL3500 AM
EHF EURO

Last EHF EURO semi-final ticket up for grabs in Vienna

GROUP II PREVIEW: Denmark and the Netherlands will play for the last semi-final place as the main round concludes

yesterday
Sweden Vs. Montenegro MAL2038 AM
