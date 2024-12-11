15:00

Slovenia and Germany are warming up ahead of their match at 15:30 CET. It's just pride at stake and a desire to finish as high up the rankings as possible. Currently, Slovenia are ranked fourth in the group and Germany fifth.

14:30

A bit of news today which won't affect any of the upcoming matches: Poland's Marlena Urbanska has received a two-match suspension after her red card in yesterday's game against Romania. Read more here.

14:00

The stat of the day focuses on Switzerland, the most disciplined team at the EHF EURO 2024, as they have picked up the fewest penalty minutes per game at 3.7 on average – just nine two-minute suspensions plus two direct red cards. That could remain the case in their game against Norway today, as no other team's opponents receive as few penalty minutes as the Scandinavian’s (5.0).

13:33

The key match today is between Denmark and the Netherlands, with a semi-final place at stake. Yesterday we found out how the teams are feeling about the game.