07 December 2024, 11:00

The Disciplinary Commission has decided in a case opened against the French player Orlane Kanor. 

During the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 match France against Montenegro, which took place on 6 December 2024 in Debrecen, Hungary, the French player Orlane Kanor was directly disqualified at 23:52. 

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was reckless and dangerous.

Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct, the Disciplinary Commission decided that Orlane Kanor is suspended from participation in EHF national team competitions for one match.

She is therefore not entitled to play the next match of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, Sweden against France, on 8 December 2024. An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 7 December 2024, 20:00 CET, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.

