Semi-final race heats up in Debrecen

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 December 2024, 11:00

Paris 2024 Olympic Games semi-finalists France and Sweden will meet again in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round on Sunday, with Sweden chasing essential points after their shock defeat by Romania on Friday.

Romania, on their part, look for another surprise as they face second-ranked Hungary, while both Montenegro and Poland are hunting their first win in this phase of the competition.

GROUP I

Montenegro vs Poland
Sunday 8 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after two defeats in the main round a win in this game is essential for Montenegro, although they brought two points with them from the preliminary round
  • the Montenegrin squad is experiencing injury troubles with Milena Raicevic, Djurdjina Malovic and Katarina Dzaferovic all missing at least once match at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Montenegro and Poland have only met once at an EHF EURO, with the Golden Lionesses winning 26:23 in the preliminary round. That was their last official match; Poland have won one out of 10 clashes, 33:28 in the 2021 World Championship main round
  • Poland are out of the race for the semi-finals, but could still earn a ticket to play in the fifth-place match if they win both remaining games and other results go their way
  • Monika Kobylinska, Natalia Nosek and Aleksandra Rosiak will all play their 15th EHF EURO matches against Montenegro, equalling Joanna Drabik and Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc in joint fourth place in Poland’s all-time list
  • Kobylinska is now eight goals shy of Kinga Grzyb in second place in Poland’s all-time EHF EURO top-scorer list, with 52 goals before this game compared to 60 for Grzyb and 88 for top-ranked Kudlacz-Gloc

EURO24W Hungary Vs. Poland MAL5202 AM

Hungary vs Romania
Sunday 8 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the co-hosts are running high on confidence after extending their five-match perfect record with a 31:21 win against Poland
  • Vlagyimir Golovin's squad could secure a place in the semi-finals in Vienna with one point against Romania
  • Hungary and Romania played a friendly match back in September this year with Hungary securing a 37:28 win; at the EHF EURO, they last met in the main round in 2020 when Hungary won 26:24
  • overall, the two teams have met 28 times in official matches, with Hungary taking 18 victories, Romania nine, and one game ending in a draw at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games
  • Romania surprised Sweden 25:23 in the previous match to take their first two points in the main round, displaying aggression in defence and maturity in attack
  • left back Bianca Bazaliu is Romania's top scorer with 28 goals to her name across five matches
  • one of Romania's key players, right wing Sonia Seraficeanu, missed the last match against Sweden through injury, but was ably replaced by 21-year-old Oana Bors who shifted from right back to the wing and scored three goals

EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL9185 AM

Sweden vs France
Sunday 8 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • if the Swedes are to reach the semi-finals after their 23:25 defeat by Romania, Tomas Axnér's squad must first secure a win against the world champions before beating Montenegro and hoping other results go in their favour
  • like Hungary, France now have a five-match winning streak at the EHF EURO 2024 and need only one point against Sweden to book their place in the semi-finals
  • Nathalie Hagman will overtake Isabelle Gulldén as the second most-capped player in Sweden’s EHF EURO history with this game, her 48th; team captain Jamina Roberts tops the list, now with 53 games
  • Sweden and France’s last four meetings were in the knockout stages of major tournaments, with France winning in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games semi-finals, the 2021 World Championship quarter-finals, and the 2023 World Championship semi-finals
  • at the EHF EURO, the last mutual game was in the 2020 main round, where France won 31:25 and went on to take silver behind Norway
  • Orlane Kanor will miss this match after receiving a direct red card in the previous game against Montenegro

EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7733 AM

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W Team Travel To Vienna ER10017 JE
EHF Flags
