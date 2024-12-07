Romania, on their part, look for another surprise as they face second-ranked Hungary, while both Montenegro and Poland are hunting their first win in this phase of the competition.
GROUP I
Montenegro vs Poland
Sunday 8 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- after two defeats in the main round a win in this game is essential for Montenegro, although they brought two points with them from the preliminary round
- the Montenegrin squad is experiencing injury troubles with Milena Raicevic, Djurdjina Malovic and Katarina Dzaferovic all missing at least once match at the EHF EURO 2024
- Montenegro and Poland have only met once at an EHF EURO, with the Golden Lionesses winning 26:23 in the preliminary round. That was their last official match; Poland have won one out of 10 clashes, 33:28 in the 2021 World Championship main round
- Poland are out of the race for the semi-finals, but could still earn a ticket to play in the fifth-place match if they win both remaining games and other results go their way
- Monika Kobylinska, Natalia Nosek and Aleksandra Rosiak will all play their 15th EHF EURO matches against Montenegro, equalling Joanna Drabik and Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc in joint fourth place in Poland’s all-time list
- Kobylinska is now eight goals shy of Kinga Grzyb in second place in Poland’s all-time EHF EURO top-scorer list, with 52 goals before this game compared to 60 for Grzyb and 88 for top-ranked Kudlacz-Gloc