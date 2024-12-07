Live blog: Slovenia and Switzerland throw off main round clash

Live blog: Slovenia and Switzerland throw off main round clash

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
07 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round goes back to Vienna on Saturday, as Norway and the Netherlands meet and Germany look for another victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14:55

Slovenia and Switzerland are warming up on court, and outaside the arena, the fans are warming up too with a good crowd in Vienna on this sunny Saturday afternoon. This game is an opportunity for both teams to collect their first main round points - who will come out on top?

 

 


14:25

The stat of the day also focuses on the last match of the night, between defending champions Norway and the Netherlands. The game promises to be an offensive firework display. With 30.5 goals per 50 possessions, the Scandinavians are clearly the best offensive team in the tournament so far, while the Netherlands are in third place with 26.9.

13:55

The Netherlands play Norway later today and are hoping for a good result. Two of the team’s most experienced players, Lois Abbingh and Angela Malestein, both scored their 100th EHF EURO goals in their fourth games against Slovenia, and they chatted to EHF journalist Danijela Vekić about being surprised by the milestone, and their hopes for today’s match.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Team Travel To Vienna ER10017 JE
EHF EURO

Malestein and Abbingh: Chasing milestones together

FEATURE: Unbeaten Netherlands hope their success at the Women's EHF EURO 2024 will continue

today, 5 hours ago

13:30

There were three 17-year-olds competing at the Women’s EHF EURO – Swiss left wing Era Baumann and goalkeeper Seraina Kuratli, and North Macedonia’s Iva Mladenovska. Mladenovska is out of the competition, with the others still in, and the Macedonian and Brest Bretagne Handball right back is today’s Women in Handball focus.

Kuratli, by the way, is the youngest player in the tournament, being eight days younger than her teammate Baumann!

 

12:45

You’ve probably seen the video replay being used by referees at this Women’s EHF EURO. Referees are only able to review certain circumstances, including whether a red card should be given or in goal or no-goal situations. In the preliminary round, the technology was used 29 times in 36 matches. Find out more about how VR was used in the first stage of the tournament here.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Slovakia Vs Norway 4J8A6268 JE
EHF EURO

Video replay brings precision to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 p…

NEWS: Video replay ensured accurate, transparent decisions with 29 reviews across 36 matches

yesterday

12:20

This is too cute not to share – an adorable moment after last night’s match between France and Montenegro, with goalkeepers Marina Rajcic and Laura Glauser sharing a joke with Rajcic’s little boy. It’s great to see players being able to balance their careers and their families so effectively.

 

 

 

12:00

Happy weekend! What better way to spend it than watching lots of superb Women's EHF EURO main round action?

Switzerland and Slovenia are the first to throw off later on in Vienna, with the day culminating in the clash between Norway and the Netherlands. Find out more in the day preview.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs. Norway 0A0A6179 UH
EHF EURO

Norway face Netherlands in unbeaten showdown in Vienna

GROUP II PREVIEW: While Germany seek to extend their winning streak, Denmark, Slovenia, and Switzerland are all determined to get back to vi…

yesterday
EHF Flags
Previous Article Disciplinary Commission suspends Orlane Kanor
EURO24W Montenegro Vs Romania 97A7490 AH
Next Article Flash quotes: 7 December

Latest news

More News