14:55

Slovenia and Switzerland are warming up on court, and outaside the arena, the fans are warming up too with a good crowd in Vienna on this sunny Saturday afternoon. This game is an opportunity for both teams to collect their first main round points - who will come out on top?



14:25

The stat of the day also focuses on the last match of the night, between defending champions Norway and the Netherlands. The game promises to be an offensive firework display. With 30.5 goals per 50 possessions, the Scandinavians are clearly the best offensive team in the tournament so far, while the Netherlands are in third place with 26.9.

13:55

The Netherlands play Norway later today and are hoping for a good result. Two of the team’s most experienced players, Lois Abbingh and Angela Malestein, both scored their 100th EHF EURO goals in their fourth games against Slovenia, and they chatted to EHF journalist Danijela Vekić about being surprised by the milestone, and their hopes for today’s match.