Discount on EHF EURO tickets in Austria on International Women’s Day

This offer is only valid on this Friday, International Women’s Day, and applies when you purchase tickets for the preliminary round in Innsbruck and the main round in Vienna.

The 20 per cent discount is available for all categories that are on sale. This discount will be available once you choose the applicable category.

Please note that any tickets for the final weekend in Vienna or for the venues in Hungary and Switzerland are not part of this promotion.

You can buy as many tickets as you want, but remember that the discount is only available on this Friday, International Women’s Day, from 00:00 until 23:59 CET.

You can buy tickets via the official website tickets.eurohandball.com.

photo (c) 2024 EXPA / Johann Groder