DAY REVIEW: Magdeburg impress in MOTW; Plock grab last play-off spot
SC Magdeburg clinched the last direct quarter-final spot in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League on Thursday after beating Telekom Veszprém HC 30:28 in a tantalising MOTW in the last round of the group phase. Orlen Wisla Plock also had reason to celebrate, as their narrow 29:28 win over FC Porto secured them the last available play-off ticket.
A big win for us, important. I think we played a strong game, we didn't stress for the crowd, we just stayed calm and played good. Against Veszprém's defence, you need to try to find something special to score, so that is hard.
In the end it is a rollercoaster, it keeps going up and down. We didn't use our chances well, things didn't go in our way, we missed a lot of shots. But we cannot say anything: we played good, we fought until the end, but we played against a really strong team. We still have our chances, lesson learned. We are going to think about this game and going to use it in the future, for sure.
Important two points. We played a good match, our goalkeeper made some important saves, and in the final minutes we took a safe lead of three, four goals and bring the game home.
Very tough match in all aspects. In the first half we played a good match and were very much in the game. The second half we started good but in the final 10 minutes we didn't have the energy to finish the game strong. Their goalkeeper made some important saves.
Porto looked better in the first half. In the second half we improved our play in the defence, where Mirko Alilović in goal did his part. We are very happy that we realised our dream from the beginning of the season and, in addition, finished the group phase with more points compared to last year. Now comes the break, where we will recharge our batteries for the decisive phase of the season.
I am very disappointed that we did not achieve our goal of promotion. It was a very tough and even match in which details decided the result. Despite that, I am proud of the fight and our attitude.
I’m very happy for the gift the players gave me tonight, at my last match in Palau Blaugrana. We knew it was going to be tough, specially physically, but the players always believed.
Montpellier deserved the win today. They never surrendered, even when we were three goals up. I hate to lose, but I want to focus on what we can learn from tonight.