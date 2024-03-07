DAY REVIEW: Magdeburg impress in MOTW; Plock grab last play-off spot

Magdeburg not only won the MOTW, but also finished top of group B, as previously joined leaders Barça suffered their second home defeat of the season: 37:33 against Montpellier HB.

That result earned the French side fourth place in the group. GOG earlier won at RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, 34:30, but ultimately did not improve their ranking due to Montpellier's surprise win in Barcelona.

thanks to Player of the Match Sergey Hernández’s 16 saves, Magdeburg won the last Match of the Week of the main round in Veszprém (30:28) and secured their quarter-final berth

it marked the first-ever win for Magdeburg in Veszprém

with Emil Madsen and Aaron Mensing both scoring nine, GOG took the points in Celje (34:30) but failed to overtake Montpellier in the race for the fourth place

the French side created the sensation of the evening, keeping their fourth spot in the group thanks to their win on Barça’s court (37:34)

Plock secured the last play-offs ticket at stake in the group by beating Porto in a nail-biter, 29:28

GROUP B

MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 28:30 (14:14)

The situation before the MOTW was pretty simple: the winner would make it - with Barça - directly to the quarter-finals; in case of a draw, Magdeburg would advance. The German side, who had never before in an away match at Veszprém, started the game better, making the most of their opponents’ missed shots to score and take a three-goal lead in the first quarter. Thanks to Felix Claar’s first four of nine goals, SCM were leading 8:5 at the 14th minute. But the hosts quickly took back the advantage as the arrival of Agustín Casado on the court gave his team some fresh air. Veszprém even briefly took the lead before Oscar Bergendahl levelled at the break (14:14).

If the two teams remained neck to neck for 15 minutes, Magdeburg made the difference in the last quarter. With Sergey Hernndez, named the Player of the Match, making 16 saves at a 38% efficiency rate, the German side did not concede any goals for five minutes, enough to take a three-goal advantage. With Felix Claar still making a huge impression, the EHF Champions League titleholders were able to keep their nerves all the way until the final buzzer. Despite Ludovic Fabregas netting eight times, Veszprém were not able to come back once more and saw Magdeburg qualify straight for the quarter-finals, securing their spot among the top two teams in the group with their 12th straight victory in the competition, a record for the club.