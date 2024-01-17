Do you Dare to Design the EHF FINAL4 2024 Merchandise?
EHF Marketing GmbH and its official sports supplier, Danish sports and fashion brand hummel, launched an innovative merchandise design contest last year, calling on handball fans, artists and creatives to design the merchandise for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 and EHF FINAL4 Women 2023. It was merchandise "by the fans, for the fans".
Such was the success for the contest, that it is back for 2024 under its new name - Dare to Design! Once again, we are inviting everyone to submit their creative ideas to be used for this season’s official merchandise for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne and the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest.