Do you Dare to Design the EHF FINAL4 2024 Merchandise?

17 January 2024, 13:00

EHF Marketing GmbH and its official sports supplier, Danish sports and fashion brand hummel, launched an innovative merchandise design contest last year, calling on handball fans, artists and creatives to design the merchandise for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 and EHF FINAL4 Women 2023. It was merchandise "by the fans, for the fans".

Such was the success for the contest, that it is back for 2024 under its new name - Dare to Design! Once again, we are inviting everyone to submit their creative ideas to be used for this season’s official merchandise for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne and the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest.

The Dare to Design contest offers fans, artists and creative minds worldwide the unique opportunity to connect with the EHF Champions League and be part of the marquee events of the 2023/24.

Sketches, drawings, and designs can be submitted from Wednesday, 17 January until Saturday, 17 February 2024. The best artworks will then be selected for a voting by fans, who can pick their favourite design until 23 February. It is not just created by the fans, but chosen by the fans!

The Prizes

The winner will be awarded €1000 as well as a €200 hummel voucher. Furthermore, the winner will get two tickets to either the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest or the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne.

As the winning entry will serve as the basis for the artwork to be displayed on the hummel T-shirts and hoodies that will be officially launched and sold at the events in Budapest and Cologne, the winner can see their idea and creative inputs come to life at the season's highlight events.

Dare to Design Contest Timeline

17 January: start of the contest

17 February: deadline for entries

17 – 23 February: fan voting - the best designs will be selected and put up for a public voting process

How to enter

To take part in Dare to Design, click here to visit the contest page and hit "Participate Now" to find the entry form and follow the instructions for submitting your entry.

All the information about the contest, the terms and conditions and some FAQs can also be found on the contest page.

Good luck!

