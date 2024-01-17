Do you Dare to Design the EHF FINAL4 2024 Merchandise?

The winner will be awarded €1000 as well as a €200 hummel voucher. Furthermore, the winner will get two tickets to either the EHF FINAL4 Women 2024 in Budapest or the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne.

As the winning entry will serve as the basis for the artwork to be displayed on the hummel T-shirts and hoodies that will be officially launched and sold at the events in Budapest and Cologne, the winner can see their idea and creative inputs come to life at the season's highlight events.

Dare to Design Contest Timeline

17 January: start of the contest

17 February: deadline for entries

17 – 23 February: fan voting - the best designs will be selected and put up for a public voting process

How to enter

To take part in Dare to Design, click here to visit the contest page and hit "Participate Now" to find the entry form and follow the instructions for submitting your entry.

All the information about the contest, the terms and conditions and some FAQs can also be found on the contest page.

Good luck!

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff