Portugal stun Norway at the start of the main round
Portugal opened the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round in Hamburg with a hard-fought 37:32 win against Norway. Having started the main round with zero points following their results in respective groups, a win was crucial if they wanted to keep the dream of reaching Cologne alive.
We did a great performance defensive-wise and it changed the flow of the game. In the attack, we played also very good and we tried to create difficulties for Norway and we succeeded in our attempt.
I feel very disappointed right now. We started the game pretty good, as we did in the past, but we have too many periods that were not enough. We were making too many mistakes which Portugal punished.