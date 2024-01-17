Portugal stun Norway at the start of the main round

Portuguese talent beats Norway

Portugal have clearly learned their lessons from the first Scandinavian clash against Denmark. Good defensive readings of Norway's game and smart attacks with some explosive moves from Francisco Costa and Pedro Oliveira's fast breaks gave Portugal a chance not only to play level but also to make Norway sweat throughout the whole 60 minutes.

In the crucial last moments of the game, the strength of the team was evident as Martim and Francisco Costa took responsibility in building the attack while Pedro Portela cruised to a perfect match.

For the third time in a row at the EHF EURO 2024, Norway found themselves in an exciting finish and once again failed to secure a win. Head coach Jonas Wille will have many question marks above his head ahead of the duel against the Netherlands.

Photos © Kolektiff Images