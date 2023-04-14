Domestic rivals to clash in Sandefjord

The Norwegian derby between Runar Sandefjord Elite and title-holders Nærbø IL will highlight the semi-finals, and the first match of this tie will be held on Sunday in Sandefjord.

in the domestic league, the rivals exchanged home victories this season, as Sandefjord won 34:32 in October, and Nærbø took revenge 26:19 in March

Sandefjord finished third in the regular season of the Norwegian league, while Nærbø took fifth position

Sandefjord defeated HCB Karvina (CZE) in the European Cup quarter-final, 62:56 on aggregate. Nærbø beat MRK Sesvete (CRO), 55:50 on aggregate

in the other first-leg match of the semi-finals, Sweden's Alingsås HK will host their Serbian rivals Vojvodina on Sunday

Alingsås beat HK Dukla Praha (CZE) in the quarter-final, 66:57 on aggregate, while Vojvodina proved too strong for RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO), 61:56 on aggregate

History repeating itself

In the 2021/22 season, the line-up of the European Cup Men semi-finals was quite similar to what we have now. Two Norwegian teams also faced off, as Nærbø met Drammen HK, and Alingsås also participated in the semi-final, playing against the Romanian side SC Minaur Baia Mare.

Nærbø and Baia Mare ultimately reached the final, and the Norwegian team lifted the trophy in their maiden European season. Now they are determined to defend their title, but first they have to eliminate Sandefjord in the national derby.