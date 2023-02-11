Dortmund and Siófok secure quarter-final places

GROUP A

Molde Elite (NOR) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 24:32 (8:17)

Borussia Dortmund again scored more than 30 goals as they beat Molde and secured a place in the quarter-finals. After a 2:0 opening by the home team, Dortmund caught up and the two sides were level until the 16th minute. Dortmund then enjoyed a 9:0 run, a gap that was decisive for the final result, as Molde did not score during the rest of the first half.

11 out of 12 court players netted for the German side in the match, with Dana Bleckmann leading the way with eight goals. Molde had a strong second half but could not make a shift and had to accept their fifth defeat in the competition. Mathilde Berner Rømer made 11 saves and was Molde's brightest player in the match.

Siófok KC (HUN) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 20:18 (12:9)

Both teams scored the fewest goals in their history in the EHF European League, but Siófok ultimately secured their quarter-final spot – leaving Besancon disappointed. Siófok were in front in the first half, mostly after a good performance by Marina Rajcic between the posts. Rajcic had a 40 per cent save efficiency in the first half, and while Besancon had problems in attack, Nikoletta Papp and Dejana Milosavljevic were impeccable for Siófok.

Besancon trailed for most of the match, but when Kiara Tshimanga netted to equalise at 16:16 midway through the second half, it gave another exciting boost to the game. Camille Aoustin, an important player for Besancon, received a direct red card one minute before the final whistle, and Milosavljevic converted the resulting penalty to give Siófok a 20:18 win.