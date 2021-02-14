Herning-Ikast through; Braila keep chances alive

Two EHF European League Women matches were played on Sunday, and both were won by visitors.

In group A, Herning-Ikast booked their quarter-final ticket following a win at HC Zvezda, while in group D, H.C.Dunarea Braila defeated Fleury Loiret HB and retained a chance to go through.

GROUP A

HC Zvezda (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 31:39 (13:18)

only for ten minutes did Zvezda manage to keep up with their opponents’ rhythm. But when Stine Skogrand and Ingvild Bakkerud had the opportunity to put the visitors ahead, they showed no mercy.

Herning-Ikast reached half-time leading by five, thanks to a 4:0 run just before the break.

the visitors increased their advantage in the second half, but never managed to lead by ten goals. Despite Anna Nikolaeva being a real threat offensively, the Russian side never managed to hit back

three players scored seven goals today, two for Zvezda, Anna Nikolaeva and Natalia Nikitina, and one for Herning, Stine Skogrand.

Herning-Ikast now have eight points before their last game and are through to the quarter-final ; Zvezda are in third-place with four points

Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROM) 25:31 (12:17)