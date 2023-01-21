Dortmund end Besancon's unbeaten streak; Fana claim first win

GROUP B

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 26:34 (13:15)

Ikast cruised past Mosonmagyarovari KC to remain unbeaten after three rounds of the EHF European League Women group phase. Ikast's top scorer in the first half with four goals, Emma Friis, gave her side an early three-goal lead (5:2) and helped widen it to 7:2 with a clever steal that set up Stine Skogrand.

Mosonmagyarovari KC clearly trailed until Zsófia Szemerey's run of saves midway through the first half helped reduce the deficit to 9:8. However, turnovers prevented Mosonmagyarovari KC from turning the tide, which allowed the more experienced Ikast side to regain a five-goal lead. As time passed, the Hungarian team could not keep up with the pace – and they suffered their second defeat in a row.

Fana (NOR) vs Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) 30:28 (13:17)

Fana surprised Nantes in round 3 and celebrated their first win of the group phase in front of their fans. Nantes opened with three consecutive goals, but Lina Waage Mossestad put Fana back in the game and within one goal in the eighth minute.

It was a tight contest up until the 22nd minute, when Nantes found momentum, but Fana could have turned the game around before the break if it were not for Nathalie Hagman. The efficient right wing netted seven times from as many attempts in the first half.

However, in the second half, Ida Drønen's two saves gave Linnea Kyrkjeeide an opportunity to put Fana ahead, 22:21, and she remained her side's heroine throughout the rest of the match. After stopping five of Nantes' attempts in the last 10 minutes, Drønen finished with 15 saves and prevented the French side from equalising.

