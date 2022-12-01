Double-headers in Germany and Hungary as round 3 throws off
The first two teams to move out of EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 3 into the group phase will be decided on Sunday 4 December after double-headers in Dortmund, Germany and Vác, Hungary.
Another 10 pairings will play the first leg of their qualification round 3 matches, ahead of return legs next weekend. The 2022 runners-up Viborg HK face fellow Danes Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in what could be the highlight of the weekend.
- BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, who played the EHF Champions League Women the last two seasons, enter the competition with a double-header at home against Serbia's ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija
- Praktiker-Vác also host a double-header, against Swiss side LC Brühl Handball - who came through qualification round 2 after back-to-back wins against DHC Plzen on the Czech team's home court
- Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will host Viborg HK in a national derby. The two sides are yet to meet in the domestic league this season, but Nykøbing currently has one more win than their opponents
- 2021 champions Neptunes de Nantes begin their 2022/23 campaign against VfL Oldenburg after the German side defeated Hypo Niederösterreich in round 2
- HC Podravka Vegeta and IK Sävehof, who both played last season's Champions League alongside Dortmund, face MKS Zaglebie Lubin and Thüringer HC respectively. Podravka travel to Poland for their first leg, while Sävehof are at home
Group phase awaits
The 12 victorious teams from qualification round 3 will join the group phase alongside seeded sides Ikast Håndbold, DVSC Schaeffler, Paris 92, and Molde Elite. Ikast reached the EHF Finals Women in 2021/22 and as Nykøbing and Viborg have drawn each other in round 3, Denmark is again guaranteed two sides in the group phase.
While hosts Dortmund and Vác will be hopeful their home advantage can propel them into the group this weekend, other teams will want to continue a strong run from qualification round 2.
Rocasa Gran Canaria were runners-up in the EHF European Cup Women in 2021/22 and after winning the previous round with an aggregate score of 79:41 against ZRK Bjelovar join round 3 with bags of confidence. They will host 2022 quarter-finalists Sola HK, who returned to European competition last season after a long break and are one of two Norwegian sides in round 3.
Fana made their first foray into the European League with a 64:52 aggregate win over SPONO Eagles in round 2, and should they beat Germany's Buxtehuder SV in round 3, they will play their first-ever European competition.
EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 3
Saturday 3 December:
12:00 CET: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija
14:00 CET: Praktiker-Vác vs LC Brühl Handball
14:00 CET: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs Viborg HK
16:00 CET: Siófok KC vs CS Magura Cisnadie
16:00 CET: Fana vs Buxtehuder SV
16:30 CET: VfL Oldenburg vs Neptunes de Nantes
20:00 CET: ES Besancon Feminin vs Super Amara Bera Bera
Sunday 4 December
11:00 CET: ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund – in Dortmund
13:30 CET: Rocasa Gran Canaria vs Sola HK
14:00 CET: LC Brühl Handball vs Praktiker-Vác – in Vác
16:00 CET: H 65 Höörs HK vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea
17:00 CET: MKS Zaglebie Lubin vs HC Podravka Vegeta
18:00 CET: Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC vs SCM Gloria Buzau
20:30 CET: IK Sävehof vs Thüringer HC