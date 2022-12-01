Double-headers in Germany and Hungary as round 3 throws off

Another 10 pairings will play the first leg of their qualification round 3 matches, ahead of return legs next weekend. The 2022 runners-up Viborg HK face fellow Danes Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in what could be the highlight of the weekend.

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, who played the EHF Champions League Women the last two seasons, enter the competition with a double-header at home against Serbia's ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija

Praktiker-Vác also host a double-header, against Swiss side LC Brühl Handball - who came through qualification round 2 after back-to-back wins against DHC Plzen on the Czech team's home court

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will host Viborg HK in a national derby. The two sides are yet to meet in the domestic league this season, but Nykøbing currently has one more win than their opponents

2021 champions Neptunes de Nantes begin their 2022/23 campaign against VfL Oldenburg after the German side defeated Hypo Niederösterreich in round 2

HC Podravka Vegeta and IK Sävehof, who both played last season's Champions League alongside Dortmund, face MKS Zaglebie Lubin and Thüringer HC respectively. Podravka travel to Poland for their first leg, while Sävehof are at home

Group phase awaits

The 12 victorious teams from qualification round 3 will join the group phase alongside seeded sides Ikast Håndbold, DVSC Schaeffler, Paris 92, and Molde Elite. Ikast reached the EHF Finals Women in 2021/22 and as Nykøbing and Viborg have drawn each other in round 3, Denmark is again guaranteed two sides in the group phase.

While hosts Dortmund and Vác will be hopeful their home advantage can propel them into the group this weekend, other teams will want to continue a strong run from qualification round 2.

Rocasa Gran Canaria were runners-up in the EHF European Cup Women in 2021/22 and after winning the previous round with an aggregate score of 79:41 against ZRK Bjelovar join round 3 with bags of confidence. They will host 2022 quarter-finalists Sola HK, who returned to European competition last season after a long break and are one of two Norwegian sides in round 3.

Fana made their first foray into the European League with a 64:52 aggregate win over SPONO Eagles in round 2, and should they beat Germany's Buxtehuder SV in round 3, they will play their first-ever European competition.

EHF European League Women 2022/23 qualification round 3

Saturday 3 December:

12:00 CET: BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija

14:00 CET: Praktiker-Vác vs LC Brühl Handball

14:00 CET: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold vs Viborg HK

16:00 CET: Siófok KC vs CS Magura Cisnadie

16:00 CET: Fana vs Buxtehuder SV

16:30 CET: VfL Oldenburg vs Neptunes de Nantes

20:00 CET: ES Besancon Feminin vs Super Amara Bera Bera



Sunday 4 December

11:00 CET: ZRK Zeleznicar - Indjija vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund – in Dortmund

13:30 CET: Rocasa Gran Canaria vs Sola HK

14:00 CET: LC Brühl Handball vs Praktiker-Vác – in Vác

16:00 CET: H 65 Höörs HK vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea

17:00 CET: MKS Zaglebie Lubin vs HC Podravka Vegeta

18:00 CET: Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC vs SCM Gloria Buzau

20:30 CET: IK Sävehof vs Thüringer HC