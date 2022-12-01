The Smits family: “Handball is in our genes”

The family history started with Cecile Leenen and Gino Smits both playing for the Dutch national teams; Cecile even played more than 100 times in the orange jersey. Gino became a coach after his playing career, currently leading the women’s 17 national team of Germany.

Their three kids Jorn (30), Inger (28) and Kay (25) started playing handball as well, of course, and they have all become national team players, too.

“We have handball in our genes, definitely,” Inger Smits says. “We went to the arenas as kids when my father was coaching. We never watched the games, but only played with the handballs.”

Still, it was not set in stone that Inger and her two brothers would become top-level handball players.

“We are a very sportive family, we love sports, and besides handball me and my siblings practiced many other sports. Our parents did not force us to play handball, but in the end, all three of us took the decision to play it,” says Inger Smits, adding the trio got “a lot of advice” from their father.