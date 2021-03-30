Drama in Plock sees luck on Wisla’s side

Sporting CP took the win in the second leg of the EHF European League Men Last 16 on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to secure their quarter-final berth — their three-goal victory meant the aggregate result stood in favour of Orlen Wisla Plock by just one, 54:53.

Sporting were led to their bittersweet win by top-scoring performances from Arnaud Bingo and Jens Schongarth, who tallied six goals apiece in ORLEN Arena.

LAST 16, SECOND LEG

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Sporting CP (POR) 25:28 (12:14)

First leg 29:25. Aggregate result 54:53

with the aggregate triumph, the Polish team were the last confirmed quarter-finalists on Tuesday night as they wrapped up the Last 16 stage

the second-leg loss was only the third defeat for Wisla Plock in this edition of the EHF European League

on Sporting’s side, along with the great attacking games from Bingo and Schongarth, Matevz Skok was key as he collected 10 saves during the game

Hungarian international Zoltan Szita scored seven goals for Wisla Plock

Lucky Wisla reach the quarter-finals

Sporting were stronger in Poland in the second leg, but Wisla Plock had an even better away performance in Lisbon. Arnaud Bingo scored six goals during the game and could have levelled the game in the last seconds had a pass from Salvador Salvador not been intercepted.