12:35

Wednesday's other clash is another big one and is very difficult to call. Reigning champions THW Kiel travel to Szeged on the back of a tough loss in the 'Nord derby' against Flensburg. But this season has seen them bounce back from tough losses with impressive victories and they will be hoping for more of the same today as they evoke the spirit that saw them win last season's title in December.

Szeged have had a season full of disruptions with COVID, accounting for their sixth-place finish in group A, but that makes them a seriously dangerous opponent. They can beat anyone on a given day and they will come out swinging tonight.

11:47

Tonight’s Match of the Week marks the first time that HBC Nantes and Lomza Vive Kielce meet in an official match.

Kielce led group A for much of the campaign but ended up in third place behind group winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain Handball, handing them a tricky play-off clash against Nantes, who ranked sixth in group B after a strong finish to their campaign with three wins, one draw and one defeat (against Barça) in their last five matches.

It will be a homecoming for Kielce line player Nicolas Tournat, who moved to Poland last summer after eight seasons with Nantes. Read what he had to say about the game below.