Live blog: Szeged host champions Kiel in play-off opener
- seven first leg matches taking place from Wednesday until Friday, all live on EHFTV
- reigning champions Kiel visit Szeged in the opening game on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST
- Wednesday evening's MOTW sees Nantes host Kielce at 20:45 CEST
- read the round preview here
12:35
Wednesday's other clash is another big one and is very difficult to call. Reigning champions THW Kiel travel to Szeged on the back of a tough loss in the 'Nord derby' against Flensburg. But this season has seen them bounce back from tough losses with impressive victories and they will be hoping for more of the same today as they evoke the spirit that saw them win last season's title in December.
Szeged have had a season full of disruptions with COVID, accounting for their sixth-place finish in group A, but that makes them a seriously dangerous opponent. They can beat anyone on a given day and they will come out swinging tonight.
11:47
Tonight’s Match of the Week marks the first time that HBC Nantes and Lomza Vive Kielce meet in an official match.
Kielce led group A for much of the campaign but ended up in third place behind group winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain Handball, handing them a tricky play-off clash against Nantes, who ranked sixth in group B after a strong finish to their campaign with three wins, one draw and one defeat (against Barça) in their last five matches.
It will be a homecoming for Kielce line player Nicolas Tournat, who moved to Poland last summer after eight seasons with Nantes. Read what he had to say about the game below.
11:03
EHF journalist Kevin Domas ranked the top contenders for the title in the latest power ranking. In his top 10, two of this evening's teams are featured, Kiel and Kielce, while Nantes and Szeged were excluded.
A hint for what is to come? Read the ranking and decide for yourself.
10:50
Good morning and welcome to our live blog for this week's first leg of the EHF Champions League Men play-offs!
Seven matches coming your way this week, with Zagreb vs Flensburg postponed, and here's your schedule.
Wednesday 31 March
18:45 CEST - MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs THW Kiel (GER)
20:45 CEST - MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL)
Thursday 1 April
18:45 CEST - HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
18:45 CEST - HC Motor (UKR) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)
20:45 CEST - RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
20:45 CEST - FC Porto (POR) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN)
Friday 2 April
18:45 CEST - Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Barça (ESP)