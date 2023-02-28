Dramatic finish sees FTC edge PAUC for Last 16 berth

By the 48th minute of the last fixtures in the group, FTC were still through to the Last 16 phase of the EHF European League Men, only to seem to be leapfrogged by PAUC Handball due to a flawless comeback by group winners Flensburg.

But FTC scored twice in the space of the last 28 seconds against Flensburg to clinch a draw, 27:27, and progress to the next phase, with Alex Bognar’s buzzer-beater goal being the difference between progression and elimination.

Valur took a 35:33 win over Ystads IF HF earlier in the evening. Still, the Swedish side held the tiebreaker between the two teams due to their 32:29 win in the first match, clinching the second place in the group, while the Icelandic champions finished third.