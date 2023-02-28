Kuzmanovic secures Nexe's top finish in group C
There was not much at stake as four Last 16 participants were already known ahead of the last round. However, teams were fighting for their final rankings. In the most interesting game of group C, Dominik Kuzmanovic helped Nexe to beat Sporting and end the group phase in the first position, leaving their opponents in second.
Alpla Hard pulled off one of their stronger performance at the end of their European journey, and after beating Nexe, shared the spoils with Granollers, who ended third. Skjern Handbold once again beat Balatonfüredi as the Hungarians said their goodbye to the EHF European League.
GROUP C
Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN) 32:26 (18:14)
Balatonfüredi at their farewell to the EHF European league Men could not keep up with Skjern. The Danish side welcomed their fifth win of the season with the help of goalkeeping duo Robin Paulsen and Christoffer Bonde. With both sides knowing their fate, Skjern as fourth-placed are going into the Last 16, where they will meet Fuchse, and Balatonfüredi out after, they were playing for the honour. The guest club were keeping the contest close for 20 minutes when Skjern made a goal run and as the clock hit the 35th minute, they reached a decisive six-goal lead. Even a ten-goal outing of Márton Varga did not help Balatonfüredi.
HC Alpla Hard (AUT) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 27:27 (13:13)
Alpla Hard almost pulled pff another spectacular win but Antonio Garcia Robledo scored almost on the buzzer to make it a draw. It took some time for the home side to heat their engines as they scored their first goal in the fifth minute. With a good performance from goalkeeper Golub Doknic, and nice goals by Nico Schnabl and Jadranko Stojanovic, Hard made Granollers sweat. If not for Rangel Luan da Rosa and his 11 saves at 45% save efficiency (20 saves at the end), the Spaniards would have been trailing. Granollers opened a gap for a short period of the second half but soon Hard took over once again, and retained it until the last moments.
I think, today we did what we had to do. We arrived in Hard, being already qualified for the Last 16 teams. Nevertheless, we wanted to get the victory. We are a very young team and we almost couldn’t win a game away from home. Today we had the chance. We had a draw with a good team, they fought very well and they played a really good game.
Sporting CP (POR) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 28:34 (14:14)
Nexe won the crucial duel and finished top. Despite Dominik Kuzmanovic's 26 saves at 51% save efficiency, it was not as convincing a win as it looks. Nexe struggled in the attack in the first 45 minutes, also having converted only 25% of shots in the first 15 minutes. They went in front by three but Francisco Tavares was a Sporting hero when he netted four in a row and took a one-goal lead (23:22). The Nasice-based club went on a 4-0 run ten minutes before the final buzzer and sealed the deal; the top scorer Marin Jelinic helped with his nine goals. Sporting could not come back from it as their shot efficiency dropped to 47%.
It was a very though game. We had to play patiently in attack and hard in defence. Sporting CP are one of the best teams in this competition. At the beginning, our goal was to go through from the group. Now, we will take it match by match.