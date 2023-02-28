Kuzmanovic secures Nexe's top finish in group C

There was not much at stake as four Last 16 participants were already known ahead of the last round. However, teams were fighting for their final rankings. In the most interesting game of group C, Dominik Kuzmanovic helped Nexe to beat Sporting and end the group phase in the first position, leaving their opponents in second.

Alpla Hard pulled off one of their stronger performance at the end of their European journey, and after beating Nexe, shared the spoils with Granollers, who ended third. Skjern Handbold once again beat Balatonfüredi as the Hungarians said their goodbye to the EHF European League.