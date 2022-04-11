Draw procedure for Women's EHF EURO 2022 announced

The upcoming conclusion of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers will see 16 teams learn who they will face at the final tournament 4 – 20 November 2022.

On 28 April at 17:00 (CEST) in Ljubljana Castle, Slovenia, the draw for the final tournament will divide the 16 teams in four groups for final tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

Slovenia will host group A and B in the host cities of Ljubljana and Celje respectively. North Macedonia will host group C in Skopje, while Montenegro will see Podgorica host group D.

All three host nations have directly qualified for the final tournament along with the defending champions, Norway. Furthermore, Hungary have been pre-seeded in group A. It is yet to be defined which row Hungary will be placed and thus they have been omitted from the grid on draw procedure document . Slovenia will line-up in group B in Celje, North Macedonia in group C Skopje and Montenegro in group D in Podgorica.

The draw will be streamed live on our Facebook page as well as on our YouTube channel (28 April, 17:00 CEST).

As a consequence of the invasion in Ukraine, their round 3 and 4 ties in the Women’s EHF EURO Qualifiers have been postponed to a later date. The matches in question were the home and return legs for the Czech Republic and Ukraine in group 4 from March 2022.

It is currently assumed that Ukraine’s matches in round 5 and 6 will go ahead and thus it has been proposed to move those games from round 3 and 4 to June 2022. This time will be used to find a venue with the current idea being that both legs would take place in the Czech Republic.

Thus, taking the above into consideration, one undefined name will be drawn from pot 4 on 28 April.

Below you can download the official draw procedure document.