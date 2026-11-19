The EHF European League 2022/23 champions, Ikast Håndbold, were drawn into group A, where they meet H.C. Dunarea Braila — their opponents from the 2024/25 quarter-finals —, as well as Spanish side Super Amara Bera Bera and past EHF Champions League winners Larvik.

Group B is spearheaded by Hungarian club DVSC Skyline, who will clash with HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Tertnes Bergen and last season's third-placed Viborg HK for a quarter-final seat.

JDA Bourgogne Dijon start their title defence in group C, where they meet MOL Esztergom in a re-match of the EHF European League 2025/26 semi-final. The group line-up is completed by EHF European Cup 2020/21 champions Costa del Sol Málaga and Romanian side CSM Corona Brasov.

Last but not least, 2024/25 champions Thüringer HC hope to make their way to the title once again, after finishing as runners-up last season. They begin their campaign in group D, alongside IK Sävehof, Sport Lisboa e Benfica and SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

EHF European League Women 2026/27 group phase

GROUP A: Ikast Håndbold (DEN), H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU), Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP), Larvik (NOR)

GROUP B: DVSC Skyline (HUN), HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO), Tertnes Bergen (NOR), Viborg HK (DEN)

GROUP C: JDA Bourgogne Dijon (FRA), Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP), MOL Esztergom (HUN), CSM Corona Brasov (ROU)

GROUP D: Thüringer HC (GER), IK Sävehof (SWE), Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR), SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

The country protection rule was applied to the draw, so no teams from the same nation could end up in the same group.

The group phase consists of six rounds, which will be played between 9/10 January and 20/21 February 2027. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals in March 2027, while the competition culminates with the EHF Finals Women 2027, scheduled for 8/9 May 2027.