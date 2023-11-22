Draw to set up exciting European League Women group phase

The group phase will include two of last year's EHF Finals participants - runners-up Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, and fourth-placed Thüringer HC. 2021 champions Neptunes Nantes are also still in the running for another appearance in the later stages of the European second-tier competition, after they defeated Molde Elite in qualification round 3.

Romania is the best-represented nation in the group phase, with three sides participating: H.C. Dunarea Braila, who beat last year's third-placed side BV Borussia 09 Dortmund to book their place; CS Gloria 2018 BN; and CSM Targu Jiu. While Braila reached the European League quarter-finals in 2021, Gloria and Targu Jiu are both debutants in the competition.

Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary and Norway are all represented by two clubs, and the remaining spots are filled by Denmark's Nykøbing, Costa del Sol Malaga of Spain, and Poland's MKS FunFloor Lublin.

Malaga are making their European League debut, but have form in European competition after winning the EHF European Cup Women in 2021 and finishing second in 2022.

Country protection will apply, so no national derbies are possible in the group phase.

The draw takes place at 11:00 CET on Thursday 23 November, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with the top two sides in each group progressing to the quarter-finals. The group phase will be played between 6 January and 18 February 2024.

EHF European League Women 2023/24 group phase pots

Pot 1: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, Thüringer HC, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Pot 2: Costa del Sol Malaga, Neptunes Nantes, Praktiker-Vác, H.C. Dunarea Braila

Pot 3: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Storhamar Handball Elite, MKS FunFloor Lublin, CSM Targu Jiu

Pot 4: HC Podravka Vegeta, Chambray Touraine Handball, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, Sola HK