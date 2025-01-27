Draws for four women's YAC events ahead of action-packed summer

Draws for four women's YAC events ahead of action-packed summer

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
27 January 2025, 10:00

Tomorrow, Tuesday 28 January 2025, will see draws take place for four women's EHF Younger Age Category (YAC) events to be held in the summer of 2025 – the EHF EURO and EHF Championship at both Women's 17 and Women's 19 levels.

The draw procedures will take place in Vienna, Austria from 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Two of the events being drawn are the Women's 17 EHF EURO 2025 and the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2025. These competitions are set to be the biggest ever at women's YAC level, with 24 teams participating in each for the first time.

Both events will be played in Podgorica, Montenegro, with the W19 EHF EURO taking place from 9 to 20 July 2025, while the W17 will be played from 30 July to 10 August 2025. The Montenegrin capital plays host to the W17 event for the second time in succession.

The draws for both competitions will split the 24 respective teams into six groups of four teams for the preliminary round.

Teams from pot 4 will be drawn first, then pot 3 teams, then pot 1 teams and finally pot 2 teams. Host nation Montenegro is in pot 2 for both the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs, and they will have the right to choose their group after pots 4, 3 and 1 have been drawn, hence pot 2 being drawn last.

The competition format is also the same for both. The top two in each preliminary round group will qualify for the main round, which features three groups of four. The top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams, will proceed to the quarter-finals.

W17 EHF EURO 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, Netherlands
POT 2: Norway, Sweden, Montenegro, Romania, Iceland, Portugal
POT 3: Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria
POT 4: Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Türkiye

W19 EHF EURO 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: France, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia
POT 2: Montenegro, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Czechia
POT 3: Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland, North Macedonia, Spain, Austria
POT 4: Slovenia, Türkiye, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Faroe Islands

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20230813 W17EURO F FRA DEN 6

The draws for the Women's 17 EHF Championship 2025 and Women's 19 EHF Championship 2025 will also take place on Tuesday.

The W17 event will be held in Pristina, Kosovo from 4 to 10 August 2025, featuring eight teams. 10 teams will descend on Telavi, Georgia for the W19 competition from 12 to 20 July 2025.

For the W17 EHF Championship the teams will be drawn into two groups of four, while for the W19 EHF Championship the teams will be drawn into two pools.

As with the YAC EHF EUROs, the host nations for both events will be in pot 2, which will be the last to be drawn, after the respective hosts have chosen which group they will participate in.

W17 EHF Championship 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: Finland, Italy
POT 2: Israel, Kosovo
POT 3: Ukraine, Latvia
POT 4: Bulgaria, Great Britain

W19 EHF Championship 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: Italy, Slovakia
POT 2: Israel, Georgia
POT 3: Kosovo, Luxembourg
POT 4: Bulgaria, Great Britain
POT 5: Belgium, Ukraine

The draws for all four events will be shown live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel from 11:00 CET, Tuesday 28 January. 

 

 

Feature image © Stefan Ivanovic

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250126 Braila Thuringer 315
Previous Article Dunarea and Blomberg-Lippe extend their perfect streaks
WC25 CRO DEN NOR Norway Vs Portugal SP7 0081 SPS
Next Article Top young talents impress at the IHF Men’s World Championship

Latest news

More News