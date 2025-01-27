Draws for four women's YAC events ahead of action-packed summer

Two of the events being drawn are the Women's 17 EHF EURO 2025 and the Women's 19 EHF EURO 2025. These competitions are set to be the biggest ever at women's YAC level, with 24 teams participating in each for the first time.

Both events will be played in Podgorica, Montenegro, with the W19 EHF EURO taking place from 9 to 20 July 2025, while the W17 will be played from 30 July to 10 August 2025. The Montenegrin capital plays host to the W17 event for the second time in succession.

The draws for both competitions will split the 24 respective teams into six groups of four teams for the preliminary round.

Teams from pot 4 will be drawn first, then pot 3 teams, then pot 1 teams and finally pot 2 teams. Host nation Montenegro is in pot 2 for both the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs, and they will have the right to choose their group after pots 4, 3 and 1 have been drawn, hence pot 2 being drawn last.

The competition format is also the same for both. The top two in each preliminary round group will qualify for the main round, which features three groups of four. The top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams, will proceed to the quarter-finals.

W17 EHF EURO 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, Netherlands

POT 2: Norway, Sweden, Montenegro, Romania, Iceland, Portugal

POT 3: Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria

POT 4: Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Türkiye

W19 EHF EURO 2025 - preliminary round draw

POT 1: France, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia

POT 2: Montenegro, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Czechia

POT 3: Switzerland, Portugal, Iceland, North Macedonia, Spain, Austria

POT 4: Slovenia, Türkiye, Lithuania, Finland, Poland, Faroe Islands