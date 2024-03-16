Dunarea Braila celebrate a dominant win in Koprivnica
Podravka started the match with the fact on their minds that they haven't suffered a home defeat in over a year (last loss on home court in February, last year) in all competitions, but H.C. Dunarea Braila were determined to break the deadlock and spoil the atmosphere in Koprivnica.
Start of the game was hard for us. We knew their qualities and what they can deliver but we didn't manage to neutralise them. We didn't do well in the first half but the second half gave us an opportunity to equalise and maybe take the lead, but we failed. Second half was way better and I believe we have our chance in Romania if we do the things right.
Not everything was perfect, we knew Podravka are a strong team. We knew they can make some strong plays, especially in the second half and we made moves to correct this. We won by six goals and that is great, but there is a new game next week and we have to be prepared.