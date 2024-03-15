20240315

A good omen but a high hurdle for Thüringer HC

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
15 March 2024, 13:00

Thüringer HC are the only remaining side in the EHF European League Women 2023/24 who participated in the EHF Finals Women last year.

Champions Ikast Handbold now play in the Champions League, finalists Nykøbing Falster Håndbold were knocked out after the group phase, and bronze medallists BV Borussia 09 Dortmund were eliminated in qualification, leaving only fourth-ranked Thüringer still in the race to return to Graz.

“It was and of course still is one of the main goals in this season to make it to the EHF Finals again,” says German international Annika Lott, who hopes for a farewell with a bang at Graz, as she will join French side Brest Bretagne from next season on.

But the top scorer of the European League season 2022/23 is injured. In the semi-final of the German cup last weekend (an unlucky 21:25 loss to SG BBM Bietigheim), Lott twisted her knee and could not play in the 30:34 bronze-medal match defeat to VfL Oldenburg. However, she hopes to be fit again for the crucial quarter-final against Storhamar Handball Elite in the European League on Sunday 17 March.

“Everybody knows the importance of Annika for our team, and we hope that she will be almost at 100 per cent,” says coach Herbert Müller.

After missing out on their fourth trophy in the German cup, and currently five points below unbeaten leaders Bietigheim in the Bundesliga, the European League is the last chance for the German side to win a title this season.

However, Müller is remaining cautious.

“The way to Graz is steep and tough. Storhamar are really strong, mainly in defence and in counter-attacks,” he says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240315 ELW Thuringer Feature 1

Like their opponents, THC took 10 points in the group phase, but in contrast to the Norwegians, they finished second, not first. Thüringer HC was the first team to qualify for the quarter-final, but then had a “black-out match” at Romania: after beating H.C. Dunarea Braila 32:28 on home ground, they were defeated 23:33 in the return leg, lost the tiebreak and finished below their former player and German compatriot Meike Schmelzer and her team.

“Finishing on top would have been a much better base, avoiding Storhamar in the quarter-finals, but we did not make it at Braila,” says Müller, who is THC coach since 2010 and steered the team to seven German league trophies and three cup titles.

But maybe the last season is a good omen for the team based in Bad Langensalza in Thuringia: in 2023, the last hurdle to jump before the EHF Finals was another Norwegian side: Sola HK. After a draw in the away match, THC won the second leg of the quarter-finals at home 27:24.

“In my opinion, Storhamar this year are stronger than Sola last year,” says Müller.

One player will have an even more special sort of homecoming: line player Sara Rønningen played two seasons for Storhamar, before she moved to Germany in 2022. Rønningen will finish her career after this season, which would make another EHF Finals participation even more special.

If THC make it to Graz, the local fans will definitely cheer for the German side, as Sonja Frey, Josefine Hanfland and Johanna Reichert are Austrian national team players – and could also promote the first ever Women’s EHF EURO on Austrian ground in December. Not to forget that Herbert Müller was Austrian national team coach for 20 years from 2004 until 2024.

“Of course, we have a chance against Storhamar, but we need to forget the unlucky weekend in the German cup and try to get a comfortable advance before travelling to Norway,” says back court player Kathrin Pichlmeier.

Photos © Christian Heilwagen

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240315 ECW QF 2Nd Leg Preview
Previous Article Four teams seeking strong comebacks at home

Latest news

More News