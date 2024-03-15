A good omen but a high hurdle for Thüringer HC

Like their opponents, THC took 10 points in the group phase, but in contrast to the Norwegians, they finished second, not first. Thüringer HC was the first team to qualify for the quarter-final, but then had a “black-out match” at Romania: after beating H.C. Dunarea Braila 32:28 on home ground, they were defeated 23:33 in the return leg, lost the tiebreak and finished below their former player and German compatriot Meike Schmelzer and her team.

“Finishing on top would have been a much better base, avoiding Storhamar in the quarter-finals, but we did not make it at Braila,” says Müller, who is THC coach since 2010 and steered the team to seven German league trophies and three cup titles.

But maybe the last season is a good omen for the team based in Bad Langensalza in Thuringia: in 2023, the last hurdle to jump before the EHF Finals was another Norwegian side: Sola HK. After a draw in the away match, THC won the second leg of the quarter-finals at home 27:24.

“In my opinion, Storhamar this year are stronger than Sola last year,” says Müller.

One player will have an even more special sort of homecoming: line player Sara Rønningen played two seasons for Storhamar, before she moved to Germany in 2022. Rønningen will finish her career after this season, which would make another EHF Finals participation even more special.

If THC make it to Graz, the local fans will definitely cheer for the German side, as Sonja Frey, Josefine Hanfland and Johanna Reichert are Austrian national team players – and could also promote the first ever Women’s EHF EURO on Austrian ground in December. Not to forget that Herbert Müller was Austrian national team coach for 20 years from 2004 until 2024.

“Of course, we have a chance against Storhamar, but we need to forget the unlucky weekend in the German cup and try to get a comfortable advance before travelling to Norway,” says back court player Kathrin Pichlmeier.

