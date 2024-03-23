315A0742

Dunarea Braila make history

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
23 March 2024, 20:20

The strong start by the hosts and the four-goal lead (5:1) in the opening minutes didn't discourage Podravka Vegeta to give up early. After a timeout called by the coach - Ivica Obrvan, the resurgence of the visitors began as they were able to find the back of the net with ease punishing each and every mistake of Dunarea Braila to take a two-goal lead at the break. However, once the hosts consolidated their defense in the second half and minimized the number of technical errors, they took over the control of the tie once again and dictated the tempo until the very end. Finally, Dunarea Braila celebrated securing a place in the EHF Finals for the first time in their history as they made it one step further than last season when they were eliminated at this stage of the EHF's second-tier club competition.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta(CRO) 26:25 (10:12)

H.C. Dunarea Braila won (58:51) on aggregate

  • motivated visitors came back from a four-goal deficit in the first half taking over the lead in the 28th minute just before the break, displaying a strong character to get back into the match
  • Katarina Jezic was once again lethal against HC Podravka Vegeta as the Croatian line player scored eight goals and was the top scorer of the encounter today
  • Lucija Besen made seven important saves in the first half and noted a high percentage (43.75) of save efficiency at the break, while the Podravka's goalkeeper added four more in the second half to end the match with 11 saves overall
  • Podravka Vegeta even held a three-goal lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but still managed to lose in the end
  • fully packed hall in Buzau was bouncing in jubilation as Dunarea's supporters sang and celebrated with their favourites after the final whistle, building an euphoric atmosphere 

Podravka Vegeta can be proud of their fierce performance in Romania

The Croatian club didn't manage to secure a place in the EHF Finals mainly due to their poor performance on home court last week. However, coach Obrvan and his staff can be happy with their display in Buzau. Even though they started the match in a bad fashion, they showed character and determination to get back into it and keep up with Dunarea until the final minute of the match. With only one player over the age of 30, Podravka's young and talented squad has a bright future and the experience of playing in front of such passionate fans and a strong opponent like Dunarea Braila can only be beneficial for the team's development in the long-term.

Podravka Cropped
It was a very good match, we were really good. We were dreaming to make a surprise, but I think we played okay, we fought hard. Of course, some little things in the first match made a big difference, but we are satisfied with the game and I wish Braila best of luck in the EHF Finals.
Marko Brezic
Assistant coach, HC Podravka Vegeta
Dunarea Cropped
As expected, it was very hard. We knew they would come with everything they've got, but we had great moments. We had some bad moments as well, but in the end we fixed everything. We really enjoy the history we made today. We know that this is a big thing for Braila and we really tried to enjoy every second of the game. So congratulations to Podravka, they are a great team, but I’m
very happy about ourselves. Our big heart and clean mind lead us to victory!
Kristina Liscevic
Centre back. H.C. Dunarea Braila
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 32
