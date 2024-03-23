Dunarea Braila make history

The strong start by the hosts and the four-goal lead (5:1) in the opening minutes didn't discourage Podravka Vegeta to give up early. After a timeout called by the coach - Ivica Obrvan, the resurgence of the visitors began as they were able to find the back of the net with ease punishing each and every mistake of Dunarea Braila to take a two-goal lead at the break. However, once the hosts consolidated their defense in the second half and minimized the number of technical errors, they took over the control of the tie once again and dictated the tempo until the very end. Finally, Dunarea Braila celebrated securing a place in the EHF Finals for the first time in their history as they made it one step further than last season when they were eliminated at this stage of the EHF's second-tier club competition.