Vipers narrowly edge quarter-finals spot in dramatic draw

Vipers Kristiansand win 56:55 on aggregate

DVSC Schaeffler had all the chances in the world, both in the first leg and in the second one, to eliminate Vipers Kristiansand, yet the Hungarian side fell short, as the reigning champions powered through to the quarter-finals, with a dramatic 56:55 win on aggregate. DVSC had a flawless first half, with goalkeeper Gabrijela Bartulovic making save after save, as Vipers, one of the best attacks in the competition, scored only 10 goals. But in the second half, everything changed, as Anna Vyakhireva and Lois Abbingh combined for 18 of Vipers’ 27 goals, to turn the match around.

Vipers took their first lead, 23:22, after 50 minutes, but DVSC bounced back – thanks to Nina Szabó’s eight goals, but a last-gasp shot from Abbingh, from 10 metres away, could not be stopped and Vipers celebrated the quarter-finals berth on their home court. The question is, though, if the Norwegian side can make it to the EHF FINAL4 once again, as their three-year reign at the top of the EHF Champions League Women looks to be over, with plenty of weaknesses to be exploited.