Vipers narrowly edge quarter-finals spot in dramatic draw

23 March 2024, 20:00

Down five goals at the break, after their one-goal win against DVSC Schaefller in the first leg, reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand mounted a sturdy comeback, capped off by a decisive goal from Lois Abbingh with six seconds to go, to seal a 27:27 draw, enough for a place in the quarter-finals.

  • an 8:2 run between minutes 38 and 50, spurred by three goals from Anna Vyakhireva and two goals from Lois Abbingh, turned the match and the qualification around for Vipers
  • the decisive goal was scored by Abbingh, with a powerful shot with six seconds to go, as the Dutch left back had 21 goals in the doubleheader against DVSC, 13 in the first leg and eight on Saturday evening

  • Vyakhireva, who scored 10 goals in the match, is the new top goal scorer of the competition, with 103  goals, the first player to score in triple digits this season

  • Vipers nearly avoided being the reigning champions eliminated the earliest in the EHF Champions League Women since Viborg HK left the group phase in the 2010/11 season

  • Vipers will now face Team Esbjerg in the quarter-finals, a classic encounter between the two sides, with the two teams sharing away wins this season, in the group phase

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs DVSC Schaeffler 27:27 (10:15)

Vipers Kristiansand win 56:55 on aggregate

DVSC Schaeffler had all the chances in the world, both in the first leg and in the second one, to eliminate Vipers Kristiansand, yet the Hungarian side fell short, as the reigning champions powered through to the quarter-finals, with a dramatic 56:55 win on aggregate. DVSC had a flawless first half, with goalkeeper Gabrijela Bartulovic making save after save, as Vipers, one of the best attacks in the competition, scored only 10 goals. But in the second half, everything changed, as Anna Vyakhireva and Lois Abbingh combined for 18 of Vipers’ 27 goals, to turn the match around.

Vipers took their first lead, 23:22, after 50 minutes, but DVSC bounced back – thanks to Nina Szabó’s eight goals, but a last-gasp shot from Abbingh, from 10 metres away, could not be stopped and Vipers celebrated the quarter-finals berth on their home court. The question is, though, if the Norwegian side can make it to the EHF FINAL4 once again, as their three-year reign at the top of the EHF Champions League Women looks to be over, with plenty of weaknesses to be exploited.

Right now - it’s an amazing feeling. It was such an intense game to play. DVSC delivered two very good games, and we had to give absolutely everything in order to get through. When you have this much emotion inside, and the whole hall cheers for you in the way they did tonight it really fells amazing to score the goal that secures a QF ticket for us. Right now it doesn’t really matter, but I think we have a lot more to give and we could have done better.
It’s not easy to speak now after this match. I want to congratulate Tomas and his team. They did really well, and I think we did fantastic too. Our goal was to keep it a close match and play our best handball. I think we managed to do that, and I’m very proud of the girls. We came close to delivering a big surprise, but I think we got tired in the second half. We weren't able to convert from the chances we had, and on the other side we simply weren't able to stop their key players. Although we couldn’t make it to the next round I’m very proud of the girls, and I can say that this Champions League campaign was a big and great journey for us. I hope we’ll get the chance to come back next season and do it all over again.
