CS Minaur Baia Mare, Olympiacos SFP, FTC-Green Collect all recorded home wins to gain advantage ahead of the return legs against Bregenz Handball, MRK Krka and TATRAN Presov, respectively.

The Romanian club surprised (37:31) the high-scoring Bregenz who are the club with most goals scored (273) in the EHF European Cup Men this season, while Olympiacos SFP earned a deserved five-goal win (31:26) in Ilioupolis. However, Valur broke the hosts' domination in the Quarter-finals' first legs as the Icelanders came off narrowly victorious from the trip to the Romanian capital as they defeated (36:37) CSA Steaua Bucuresti in a high-scoring match, to travel back with a minimal one-goal advantage ahead of the return leg next week.