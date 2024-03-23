220240323

Hosts dominating the first leg encounters of the EC Quarter-finals

23 March 2024, 20:40

CS Minaur Baia Mare, Olympiacos SFP, FTC-Green Collect all recorded home wins to gain advantage ahead of the return legs against Bregenz Handball, MRK Krka and TATRAN Presov, respectively.

The Romanian club surprised (37:31) the high-scoring Bregenz who are the club with most goals scored (273) in the EHF European Cup Men this season, while Olympiacos SFP earned a deserved five-goal win (31:26) in Ilioupolis. However, Valur broke the hosts' domination in the Quarter-finals' first legs as the Icelanders came off narrowly victorious from the trip to the Romanian capital as they defeated (36:37) CSA Steaua Bucuresti in a high-scoring match, to travel back with a minimal one-goal advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

  • talented right back, Markus Mahr scored 11 goals in Bregenz Handball's defeat against CS Minaur Baia Mare and the Austrian (50 goals) is closing on the top spot in the scoring charts, which is currently occupied by Tomas Valentin Canete (SSV Brixen) who has 62 goals to his name
  • the debutants - MRK Krka failed to capitalize on Marko Majstorovic's excellent performance in Ilioupolis as the young left wing scored nine goals and was the top scorer of the match
  • Konstantinos Kotanidis played a pivotal role in helping Olympiacos SFP secure a win as the Greek goalkeeper made 11 saves stopping 34% of shots heading his way
  • experienced right back, Stevan Vujovic outclassed Bregenz Handball's defense as the Montenegrin scored nine goals in CS Minaur Baia Mare's win and had a perfect shot ratio
  • Benedikt Gunnar Óskarsson and Ulfar Pall MonsiÞordarsson combined for 14 goals (seven each) in Valur's win against CSA Steaua Bucuresti, being the  joint-top scorers of the encounter alongside Alexandru Mihai Tarita who also scored seven for the Romanian side
  • legendary Björgvin Pall Gustavsson grabbed 15 saves playing a pivotal role in helping Valur secure a win in the Romanian capital and earn a minimal lead ahead of the return leg in Reykjavik next week

FTC-Green Collect fly high on Imre's wings in Budapest

The Hungarian club inflicted only the second defeat to TATRAN Presov this season as the super-talented wing, Bence Imre proved to be an unsolvable enigma for the visitors from Slovakia. The explosive right wing was the match's top scorer with nine goals by his name, while missing only a single attempt over the course of the first leg, and it's no wonder that the 21-year-old quickly caught the eye of THW Kiel who recently announced him as a new signing for the upcoming season. FTC-Green Collect will take a decent three-goal lead (32:29) going into the return leg in Presov next week, and the coach - István Pásztor can be happy with the performance of his squad as his players have only lost once in seven matches in the EHF's third-tier club competition this season.

20240324 SOLA NEPTUNES NANTES Kenneth Mcdowell DWP 0967
