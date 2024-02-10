DVSC deal Györ shock loss; race heats up in group B

After winning their first 11 matches in a row in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24, Hungarian champions Györi Audi ETO KC have conceded two consecutive losses. Last week’s defeat against CSM was followed up by a tense 28:29 loss to fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler for the group A leaders.

In group B, Team Esbjerg rode a strong first half to seal a crucial win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana. CS Rapid Bucuresti cut the gap to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to a single point after the Romanian side’s 24:21 win against MKS Zaglebie Lubin, and FTC’s 27:35 loss in Match of the Week against Vipers Kristiansand.