20240210

DVSC deal Györ shock loss; race heats up in group B

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
10 February 2024, 20:00

After winning their first 11 matches in a row in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24, Hungarian champions Györi Audi ETO KC have conceded two consecutive losses. Last week’s defeat against CSM was followed up by a tense 28:29 loss to fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler for the group A leaders.

In group B, Team Esbjerg rode a strong first half to seal a crucial win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana. CS Rapid Bucuresti cut the gap to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to a single point after the Romanian side’s 24:21 win against MKS Zaglebie Lubin, and FTC’s 27:35 loss in Match of the Week against Vipers Kristiansand.

  • DVSC secured their first win since October 2008 against Györ, after Serbian back Jovana Jovovic scored the last goal of the 29:28 win with two seconds to go on the clock
  • Odense secured their ninth win this season, tying the record for the largest number of wins in a single season, with at least three matches to play for the Danish side
  • goalkeeper Amalie Milling had one of her best outings in the EHF Champions League Women, helping Esbjerg break a two-match losing run, with 12 saves for a 44.4 per cent saving efficiency against Krim
  • Vipers right back Anna Vyakhireva, who scored nine goals in her team’s win against FTC, jumped to the top of the goal scorer standings with 78 goals, two more than Esbjerg’s Nora Mørk, Ikast’s Markéta Jerábková and teammate Jana Knedlikova

GROUP A

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 17:33 (13:16)

In a must-win situation to hold their second place in the standings, Odense pulled no punches, despite a slow start against Buducnost. It was their maiden win in Podgorica after two consecutive losses. Buducnost had an 13:11 lead with five minutes to go in the first half, but Odense went on a 15:2 run which turned the game on its head, as right wing Andrea Aagot scored seven goals. In fact, from the 25th minute on, Buducnost scored only four times, while Odense had 22 goals. With their ninth win, Odense tied their record for the number of wins in a single season in the European premium competition – set last season – but will face CSM Bucuresti in the last match of the group, in what could prove to be a match for the direct quarter-final spot depending on CSM’s result against Bietigheim on Sunday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 Buducnost Odense Vukcevic Quote
We started the game well, bravely and decisively. While there was energy, we pushed our opponent to the limits. In the second half, all that disappeared and I'm disappointed. I'm sorry that the result is like this, because in the first 30 minutes we fought to prevent it from happening.
Jelena Vukcevic
Right back, WHC Buducnost BEMAX
20240210 Buducnost Odense Mejlang Quote
It was difficult in the first half, but in the second half we were better in defence, we had more chances in attack and a convincing victory.
Sidsel Mejlvang
Line player, Odense Håndbold

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 29:28 (14:14)

While Györ had already secured the first place in the standings two rounds ago, the fact they have now conceded two losses in a row – including only their second home defeat in nine years, and another loss against a side who they have thoroughly dominated over the past 15 years – is definitely raising some questions. A 39-match unbeaten streak against DVSC was snapped on Saturday evening, as the hosts delivered their best performance of the season and proved to be worthy of a place in the Champions League. DVSC finished the match with a 6:2 run and a 29:28 win, as left back Jovana Jovovic delivered the final blow with two seconds to go. The last time Györ lost two matches in a row was in the 2007/08 season, and their position as favourites for the title may now be in doubt, despite finishing first in this group and heading directly to the quarter-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 DVSC Gyor Jovovic Quote
One year before I missed the last shot against Györ, I remember that, but now I was successful. I am so happy because of that, but it was a real team performance, Now we know that nobody is unbeatable, that is the most important thing to learn from this game.
Jovana Jovovic
Left back, DVSC Schaeffler
20240210 DVSC Gyor Kirkely Quote
We knew that we would have a tough game in Debrecen. Our team has been having a tough time lately, we are working to get back to the form we showed earlier in the season. We need to be more demanding on ourselves, and we will see the results of that in the future.
Ulrik Kirkely
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240210 Buducnost Odense 3
Dejan Starcevic
20240210 Buducnost Odense 2
Dejan Starcevic
20240210 Buducnost Odense 1
Dejan Starcevic
20240210 DVSC Gyor 1
Istvan Derencsenyi
20240210 DVSC Gyor 3
Istvan Derencsenyi
20240210 DVSC Gyor 2
Istvan Derencsenyi
20240210 DVSC Gyor 6

GROUP B

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 27:35 (13:17)

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria were dealt another heavy blow in their quest for a play-offs spot, after dropping their third match in a row on their home court. After losing the EHF FINAL4 final to Vipers last season, FTC found themselves defeated for a third meeting in a row by the Norwegian club as their topsy-turvy season continued. The hosts’ defence collapsed against a fiery Vipers attack, which is picking up pace. Right back Anna Vyakhireva had eight goals after only 40 minutes and was named Player of the Match with nine in total as the reigning champions secured their fourth win in a row. Vipers’ hopes of finishing third in the group are still alive, although will depend on Ikast Handbold’s result against Metz on Sunday ahead of the Scandinavian derby between Vipers and Ikast next week.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 FTC Vipers Heine Quote
We had a great start to the match, we even managed to be level for a short period of time. We struggled with physical power today, we missed some important players and also, some luck especially in the first half. In the second half we tried different tactics that seemed to work, the opponents scored less than before.
Allan Heine
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20240210 FTC Vipers Hlavaty Quote
Our team had to stay focused for the whole time. Our defence was not as good as I wanted it to be, but we could score some goals from quick attacks.
Tomás Hlavatý
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 21:24 (15:13)

It was not the most pleasant, not the easiest win for Rapid, but the Romanian side will take it, especially as they were down 6:10 in the first half and had to mount a sturdy comeback. A 4:0 unanswered run, which saw Zaglebie fail to score for more than 10 minutes in the second half, was decisive as Rapid conceded only six goals in the second half. Despite cutting the gap between themselves and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to a single point, Rapid still sit seventh in group B and their final game against Team Esbjerg will be decisive for the last play-offs spot.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:21 (19:7)

Losses against Vipers and Metz derailed Esbjerg’s challenge for a quarter-finals berth, but the Danish side are back on track with an exciting performance against Krim. The result was a foregone conclusion after Esbjerg took a 19:7 lead at the break. Nora Mørk scored seven goals, while Henny Reistad celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday by adding five more to Esbjerg’s clear win. With one round to go, Krim are fifth, holding a one-point lead over FTC and two points over Rapid, and their progression is still up in the air before the last match of the group phase, against Zaglebie.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240210 Esbjerg Krim Jensen Quote
Many things went well today, especially the first half where we almost finished the game with a 12-goal lead. But Krim showed a big heart and fought all throughout the game, and they managed to come back when we were a bit shaky in the middle of the second half, but luckily for us we had a massive lead which was enough to get the two points.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20240210 Esbjerg Krim Lazovic Quote
We had a terrible first half, but in the second half we showed our character. When we came within five goals we still believed we could win, but they were better today, and we were without two of our line players, and that made it difficult.
Barbara Lazovic
Right back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
20240210 FTC Vipers 4
Fradi.hu
20240210 FTC Vipers 1
Fradi.hu
20240210 FTC Vipers 2
Fradi.hu
20240210 FTC Vipers 3
Fradi.hu
20240210 Lubin Rapid 4
Pawel Andrachiewicz / Foto Andrus
20240210 Lubin Rapid 5
Pawel Andrachiewicz / Foto Andrus
20240210 Lubin Rapid 1
Pawel Andrachiewicz / Foto Andrus
20240210 Lubin Rapid 2
Pawel Andrachiewicz / Foto Andrus
20240210 Esbjerg Krim 3
nhcfoto.dk
20240210 Esbjerg Krim 2
nhcfoto.dk
20240210 Esbjerg Krim 1
nhcfoto.dk

Main photo © Istvan Derencsenyi

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240209 ECM Bence Imre 3
Previous Article Bence Imre: “I am ready to be recognised for my efforts”
20240210PGY 67500
Next Article LIVE BLOG: Vipers win MOTW; DVSC stun Györ

Latest news

More News