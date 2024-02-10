DVSC deal Györ shock loss; race heats up in group B
After winning their first 11 matches in a row in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24, Hungarian champions Györi Audi ETO KC have conceded two consecutive losses. Last week’s defeat against CSM was followed up by a tense 28:29 loss to fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler for the group A leaders.
In group B, Team Esbjerg rode a strong first half to seal a crucial win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana. CS Rapid Bucuresti cut the gap to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to a single point after the Romanian side’s 24:21 win against MKS Zaglebie Lubin, and FTC’s 27:35 loss in Match of the Week against Vipers Kristiansand.
We started the game well, bravely and decisively. While there was energy, we pushed our opponent to the limits. In the second half, all that disappeared and I'm disappointed. I'm sorry that the result is like this, because in the first 30 minutes we fought to prevent it from happening.
It was difficult in the first half, but in the second half we were better in defence, we had more chances in attack and a convincing victory.
One year before I missed the last shot against Györ, I remember that, but now I was successful. I am so happy because of that, but it was a real team performance, Now we know that nobody is unbeatable, that is the most important thing to learn from this game.
We knew that we would have a tough game in Debrecen. Our team has been having a tough time lately, we are working to get back to the form we showed earlier in the season. We need to be more demanding on ourselves, and we will see the results of that in the future.
We had a great start to the match, we even managed to be level for a short period of time. We struggled with physical power today, we missed some important players and also, some luck especially in the first half. In the second half we tried different tactics that seemed to work, the opponents scored less than before.
Our team had to stay focused for the whole time. Our defence was not as good as I wanted it to be, but we could score some goals from quick attacks.
Many things went well today, especially the first half where we almost finished the game with a 12-goal lead. But Krim showed a big heart and fought all throughout the game, and they managed to come back when we were a bit shaky in the middle of the second half, but luckily for us we had a massive lead which was enough to get the two points.
We had a terrible first half, but in the second half we showed our character. When we came within five goals we still believed we could win, but they were better today, and we were without two of our line players, and that made it difficult.