One more Romanian side reaches European League quarter-finals

Neptunes Nantes could have also gone through, but they were stunned by HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, who stay in the fight for a quarter-final berth thanks to their 37:30 win.

And in the clash of the group D leaders, Sola HK made a big step towards the next stage, as they beat hosts Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC 34:29.

Thüringer HC dropped their first group phase points, so there are no more teams with a 100 per cent record

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb have no points after five games and have no chance to go through

Bensheim's Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar scored 13 goals against Nantes and increased her tally in the competition to 49 goals (including qualification)

Nantes (five points) and Bensheim (four) are still in the fight for second position in group C, after Gloria progressed last week

an excellent performance by wing Camilla Herrem and goalkeeper Ine Skartveit Bergsvik helped Sola to take revenge on Mosonmagyarovar for the defeat in the reverse fixture

GROUP B

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 33:23 (16:12)

The Romanian team needed one point to secure their progression, and they ultimately claimed a 10-goal victory, ending THC's four-game winning run in the competition. The visitors, who had already booked their quarter-final ticket, opened a 5:3 lead early in the match, but then Braila, who relied on a solid defence, enjoyed a 7:1 run and turned the tide. Early in the second half, the home team increased the gap to seven goals (20:13), and Thüringer's attempts to fight back were in vain. The Romanian team boasted a good team performance, with 11 of their players scoring at least once, and Kira Trusova recorded 14 saves (a 38 per cent save rate).