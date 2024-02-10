20240210

One more Romanian side reaches European League quarter-finals

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
10 February 2024, 22:00

After Thüringer HC and CS Gloria 2018 BN booked their EHF European League Women quarter-final tickets last week, H.C. Dunarea Braila followed their example to become the second Romanian team after Gloria to secure progression, with a 33:23 victory against Thüringer HC.

Neptunes Nantes could have also gone through, but they were stunned by HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, who stay in the fight for a quarter-final berth thanks to their 37:30 win.

And in the clash of the group D leaders, Sola HK made a big step towards the next stage, as they beat hosts Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC 34:29.

  • Thüringer HC dropped their first group phase points, so there are no more teams with a 100 per cent record
  • HC Lokomotiva Zagreb have no points after five games and have no chance to go through
  • Bensheim's Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar scored 13 goals against Nantes and increased her tally in the competition to 49 goals (including qualification)
  • Nantes (five points) and Bensheim (four) are still in the fight for second position in group C, after Gloria progressed last week
  • an excellent performance by wing Camilla Herrem and goalkeeper Ine Skartveit Bergsvik helped Sola to take revenge on Mosonmagyarovar for the defeat in the reverse fixture

GROUP B

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 33:23 (16:12)

The Romanian team needed one point to secure their progression, and they ultimately claimed a 10-goal victory, ending THC's four-game winning run in the competition. The visitors, who had already booked their quarter-final ticket, opened a 5:3 lead early in the match, but then Braila, who relied on a solid defence, enjoyed a 7:1 run and turned the tide. Early in the second half, the home team increased the gap to seven goals (20:13), and Thüringer's attempts to fight back were in vain. The Romanian team boasted a good team performance, with 11 of their players scoring at least once, and Kira Trusova recorded 14 saves (a 38 per cent save rate).

20240210 Braila Thuringer Leslie Quote
I’m extremely happy, we did a really good job and we won the game as we deserve. I’m really proud of the girls, they did a really good job and I think they kept a good mentality today, we kept fighting and took everything step by step and in the end everything came out in a good way.
Jan Leslie
Head coach, H.C. Dunarea Braila
20240210 Braila Thuringer Kundig Quote
It was a really tough game, because we knew in Romania, playing away, it is always a tough game and we haven’t been ready for this fight. I think you saw that we got nervous when there were like five or four in front, so I think we need to work mentally on that.
Kerstin Kündig
Centre back, Thüringer HC

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 22:29 (11:12)

Braila’s result did not helped Chambray, who have no more chances of reaching the quarter-final – just like their rivals Lokomotiva, who suffered their fifth consecutive defeat and are now certain to finish bottom of the group. In Croatia, the French side struggled in the opening 30 minutes, taking their first lead shortly before the break (12:11). However, Chambray became more dominant after the restart, as they pulled in front 19:14 in the 40th minute. After that, the visitors did not slow down, and Laurie Puleri became their top scorer with seven goals. While Antonija Mamic did a decent job in Lokomotiva's goal, none of her teammates shone in attack, with the leading scorer, Kristina Dramac, netting just four times.

20240210 Lokomotiva Chambray Krkac Quote
We were looking really good until we started rotating the team. We're dealing with some fatigue at the moment, and unfortunately for us that was visible out there today. One more game to go until the end of the group stage in which we'll surely aim to deliver another good performance, and see what that gets us in the end.
Vedran Krkac
Head coach, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
20240210 Lokomotiva Chambray Lanfranchi Quote
We needed way to long to get into the game and catch the right tempo. I feel like our defence is what decided the game today, allowing us to play well in the offensive transition and start widening the gap in the middle of the second.
Mathieu Lanfranchi
Head coach, Chambray Touraine Handball
GROUP C

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 37:30 (19:19)

In the reverse fixture, Nantes had won 39:27 at home, and a victory in Germany would have seen them through to the quarter-finals. However, Bensheim also needed a win to stay in the fight for a quarter-final spot, and the home side reached their goal. Seen as favourites, Nantes pulled ahead early in the match to lead 11:7 midway through the first half, yet the "Flames" managed to turn things around. At the break, the teams were level, but Bensheim went on to dominate after the restart. Their top scorer Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar was on fire, ending the game with 13 goals, while goalkeeper Vanessa Fehr, who replaced Helen van Beurden during the match, stood like a wall, boasting a 48 per cent save rate.

20240210 Bensheimauerbach Nantes Ahlgrimm Quote
It's unbelievable what we've achieved. We've made great progress and played a strong game today.
Heike Ahlgrimm
Head coach, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach

MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) 26:29 (12:18)

Lublin also hoped to stay in contention for a quarter-final spot, but a home defeat against Gloria means that the Polish side have no more chances of progressing. Despite securing their quarter-final spot already in round 4, the visitors from Romania took the game seriously, and thanks to a win, they are now certain to finish top of the group. Centre back Cristina Laslo became their leading scorer with nine goals, and while Gloria used three goalkeepers in this game, it was Yuliya Dumanska who played an important role, boasting a 45 per cent save rate. The visitors led by seven goals in the 37th minute (22:15), and although Lublin cut the deficit to just one goal, 24:23, Gloria held their nerve to clinch a victory.

20240210 Lublin Gloria Lubin Quote
We have chosen the right direction of work. We compete on equal terms with top-class European teams. We're still missing a few pieces. Today, we lacked an effective attack against the 5-1 defence.
Edyta Majdzinska
Head coach, MKS FunFloor Lubin
20240210 Lublin Gloria Gloria Quote
We have played a very good first half. We played very good in defense. We played with energy and found a good solution in the attack. With a six-goal advantage, it was easier for us to enter the second half.
Constantin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
GROUP D

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Sola HK (NOR) 29:34 (16:22)

Both sides were level on six points before the match, but it was Sola who had the upper hand and took revenge for a 32:28 home defeat in round 2. In Hungary, Mosonmagyarovar were determined to win again and opened a 4:0 lead early in the match, but soon Sola turned things around. Their goalkeeper Ine Skartveit Bergsvik did a superb job, ending the match with 18 saves and a 51 per cent save rate, and Sola scored 22 goals in the first half, securing a six-goal advantage at the break. In the second half, the Norwegian team were less productive in attack, as Mosonmagyarovar's goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey also did well, but it was Sola who continued to dominate. Their veteran Camilla Herrem played another excellent game, scoring nine goals from as many attempts, and she played an important role in her team's important win.

20240210 Magyarovari Sola Gyurka Quote
We played against a very sporty, great team. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy match. We gave Sola too much of a lead in the first half. We made a lot of mistakes, and unfortunately we couldn't be effective from passing shots.
János Gyurka
Head coach, Motherson Magyarovari KC
20240210 Magyarovari Sola Stegavik Quote
We had a bad start, we had to settle down, but we were able to come back and that was a turning point. It was a running match, we played in a fantastic atmosphere. We had a great victory at the home of a very good team.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
Main photo © Sorin Pană

20240210PGY 67500
