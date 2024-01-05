C4

Dylan Nahi runs as fast as an electric skateboard

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
05 January 2024, 15:30

Who ran the most, which player had the fastest shot, and which team passed the ball the most? All of these stats have been tracked at the Men’s EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2020, since Kinexon, a leading sports analytics company, and EHF entered into a partnership ahead of the 2020 edition, so dive deep into the numbers.

The Kinexon sensor worn by players under the playing shirts collects specific player data, while the sensor in the ball collects throwing and passing data, as well as the speed of the shot. Based on these, and many other stats collected during the match, handball can enjoy many interesting insights. 

7,165 – The amount of goals scored in the last two editions of the EHF EURO. With 65 matches taking place in each tournament, this brings the average number of goals to 55.12 per game. 

6,539 – The number of successful passes that Norway had completed during the 2020 edition of the EHF EURO, ahead of Spain (6,442) Portugal (6,244) Slovenia (5,874) and Hungary (5,496). It was Denmark who had the most in 2022 with 5,969, with Iceland and Spain taking second and third place with 5,937 and 5,878 respectively. In contrast, the Italian men’s football team completed 3,751 passes during their title run in the UEFA EURO 2020.

327.60 – The number of kilometres France had run while competing at the EHF EURO 2022, ahead of Spain who had 324.94 km on their account, and Denmark who ran 308.56 km. With all the distance run among the players, even the Danes could cover the journey from the French capital to the Belgian capital Brussels (307 km).

2:57:48 – The amount of time Spain had possession of the ball during the EHF EURO 2020, more than any other teams in 2020 or 2022. Norway’s second-place tally in 2020 (2:56:34) would have been more than enough to take over the first spot in 2022, as Denmark’s time of possession was at 2:52:59, well ahead of their next competitor Iceland (2:40:28).

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20221015 ESP GER Maqueda 1

139.76 - Stanislav Kasparek from Czechia had the fastest shot at the EHF Euro 2020, throwing the ball at a blistering 139.76 km/h. He made an appearance two years later by having a shot with a speed of 139.25 km/h, good enough for third place behind Austrian Mykola Bilyk (139.57 km/h) and Frenchman Kentin Mahé (139.29 km/h). For comparison, the fastest volleyball serve was recorded last year at the speed of 140 km/h. 

69 – The shooting percentage of Sweden in their last-gasp victory over Spain in the EHF EURO 2022. The Swedes scored 27 goals from 39 attempts, including four from seven seven-metre throws. In contrast, Spain scored 26 times on 42 attempts for a 62 percent success rate. 

59 – The number of goals scored by Ómar Ingi Magnusson, the top scorer of EHF EURO 2022. He scored almost 60 goals from 80 attempts for a 74 per cent rate, finishing with an 11-goal advantage over second-place Mikkel Hansen.

32- The electric skateboard marble hailing from the US can reach the speed of 32 km/h with 2000 watts of electric power. A force to be reckoned with, Dylan Nahi of France provided plenty of electricity of his own when he reached the same speed in the EHF EURO 2022, the fastest recorded in the last two tournaments. Usain “Lightning” Bolt once had a recorded speed of 44.72 km/h, but keep in mind that he had a distance of 100 metres to reach his top speed, while the handball court is only 40 metres long.

Which team and player will top the stats charts at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024? Follow EHF EURO channels and get all the data!

Photos © FFHandball / IconSport, J. L. Recio / RFEBM 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EN1 3404
Previous Article Powerhouses feature in EHF EURO 2024 power rankings

Latest news

More News