Dylan Nahi runs as fast as an electric skateboard

The Kinexon sensor worn by players under the playing shirts collects specific player data, while the sensor in the ball collects throwing and passing data, as well as the speed of the shot. Based on these, and many other stats collected during the match, handball can enjoy many interesting insights.

7,165 – The amount of goals scored in the last two editions of the EHF EURO. With 65 matches taking place in each tournament, this brings the average number of goals to 55.12 per game.

6,539 – The number of successful passes that Norway had completed during the 2020 edition of the EHF EURO, ahead of Spain (6,442) Portugal (6,244) Slovenia (5,874) and Hungary (5,496). It was Denmark who had the most in 2022 with 5,969, with Iceland and Spain taking second and third place with 5,937 and 5,878 respectively. In contrast, the Italian men’s football team completed 3,751 passes during their title run in the UEFA EURO 2020.

327.60 – The number of kilometres France had run while competing at the EHF EURO 2022, ahead of Spain who had 324.94 km on their account, and Denmark who ran 308.56 km. With all the distance run among the players, even the Danes could cover the journey from the French capital to the Belgian capital Brussels (307 km).

2:57:48 – The amount of time Spain had possession of the ball during the EHF EURO 2020, more than any other teams in 2020 or 2022. Norway’s second-place tally in 2020 (2:56:34) would have been more than enough to take over the first spot in 2022, as Denmark’s time of possession was at 2:52:59, well ahead of their next competitor Iceland (2:40:28).