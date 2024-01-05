Powerhouses feature in EHF EURO 2024 power rankings

Before the first ball is thrown in each of the six venues ready to host an unprecedented exciting competition, we have sifted through the latest reports and the teams announced, and ranked the best sides.

Take into account that these rankings are subject to change, once the final squads are announced, with injuries able to derail a side’s campaign, while the last friendly matches are played throughout Europe over the next few these days.

Serbia

13, 15, 12, 20, 14. It is not a bingo card, rather Serbia’s finishing places in the standings at the EHF EURO in the previous editions of the competition, since sealing the silver medal at the edition they hosted in 2012.

Since coach Toni Gerona was appointed to lead the side, things have been getting better and better, and the team look poised to have a break-out performance at a major international competition, with the players really buying into his system.

Serbia qualified with 10 points in five matches, dropping a single match against Norway and winning their home match against the Scandinavian side, which boosted their confidence. However, they will miss the MVP of M20 EHF EURO 2022, Stefan Dodic, while their captain, left wing Nemanja Ilic, is doubtful, due to an injury.

Portugal

Portugal have had a mixed bag of results since their return to the big stage in 2020, when they shocked everybody to finish in sixth place. In the previous edition of the EHF EURO, Paulo Pereira’s side lost all three matches, to end 19th, but the signs were there, as their goal difference was only -6 goals.

Of course, all eyes will be on Francisco Costa, as the right back and the top goal scorer of M20 EHF EURO 2022 will make his debut at a senior EHF EURO, already shining for Portugal in the friendly match against Germany, which Portugal lost by a single goal, 33:34.

This team has the potential to surprise and, in spite of playing against Denmark early in the preliminary round, they can throw in a shock or two throughout the competition due to their exuberance and talent.