E-sports under spotlight in EHF Activities webinar

Are e-sports and gaming sports? What can European handball learn from e-sport? And could handball even profit from engaging with e-sports? Those questions will be raised and hopefully answered in the upcoming EHF Activities webinar on Tuesday 11 April at 19:20 CEST.

E-sports turned over more than €1.5 billion in 2022. Half of those aged under 25, and 9 per cent of the global population are gamers. At the same time, traditional sports are facing challenges when it comes to participation levels, often due to other activities being more attractive.

But what makes gaming and e-sports thrive and what can sports – especially handball – learn from them? The discussion will cover whether gaming and e-sports are sports or forms of entertainment, and look at what innovations handball might be able to copy.

Speaker Markos Kern is the founder of e-sports company LYMB.iO - which started life as 'Fun With Balls'. The company seeks to encourage physical activity in a digital age, particularly for the younger generation.

Register free of charge for the webinar by clicking here.

Upcoming webinars:

Tuesday 11 April, 18:00 CEST: Gaming & E-Sports, with Markos Kern

Tuesday 16 May, 18:00 CEST: Mini Beach Handball, with Alexander Gehrer

Tuesday 13 June, 18:00 CEST: Key Factors for Athletes‘ Development, with Ricardo Clarijs and Roger Font

EHF FINAL4 webinars:

Wednesday 31 May, 18:00 CEST: Daily Routine of a Player in the EHF FINAL4 Finals

Thursday 1 June, 13:00 CEST: The Menstruation Influence in Performance

Friday 16 June, 13:00 CEST: Refereeing Communication with Coaches

Monday 19 June, 18:00 CEST: Team Time Out

Register free of charge for all upcoming webinars by clicking here.