The three Scandinavian countries are already through as hosts, while Montenegro, France and the Netherlands have also made it through, after finishing in the top six at the EHF EURO 2022.

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games still more than a year away, and a new cycle starting for many teams, it is a chance for teams to welcome new players, especially in the sides that have already qualified for the World Championship.

Plenty of them have already made their mark at the junior and youth level, having been selected in the EHF ‘Respect Your Talent’ programme, which identifies the best young handball players from across Europe and helps them develop not just their handball but also their off-court skills.

While there are plenty of alumni featuring for their senior national teams in the next week, here are some who have already made their debut and look to cement their places for the long term.

Julie Mathiesen Scaglione (Denmark)

Scaglione is a significant talent and has scored 67 goals in the last three seasons of the EHF European League Women, including 31 this season for Ikast Handbold. The 18-year-old left back has been nothing short of amazing, displaying excellent maturity and great handball nous and using both her strong shot and her handball IQ to make her teams better.

She was the top scorer of the 2022 IHF Women’s Youth World Championship, but has already made the step towards the senior national team, where she made her debut in June 2022, against Slovenia. Also named the All-star left back at the W17 EHF EURO 2021, Scaglione looks poised to be a household name in Denmark in the next years, but will try to cement her status in the friendly games against Sweden this April.