“Each match like it’s our last”: Iceland confident but cautious

Reflecting on what the team can take from the last two years since they grabbed headlines at the previous EURO, TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 MVP Gisli Kristjansson says: “We have all come further in experience. A lot of us have gained more experience in our teams where we are playing week in, week out. Hopefully we learn from the last tournament, the World Championship, that everything can happen. We just need to be focused. Nothing is finished until the game is finished.”

Referring to the World Championship, Kristjansson highlights how the team only narrowly missed progression to the knockout round there as well, as they finished third in their main round group – with the top two to progress – but were equal on points with second-ranked Hungary. Iceland’s exit before the quarter-finals came down to their loss to Hungary in the preliminary round.

At the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, Iceland swept their preliminary round group and their record of wins in the main round included the biggest ever EURO victory over France, even with the Nordic team’s severely depleted squad due to Covid-19.

They were undone with a defeat at the hands of Denmark and a loss to Croatia, as well as France’s one-goal win over Denmark on the last main round day – had Denmark taken that victory, Iceland would have made the semi-finals.

Two very near misses at the two most recent major championships left Iceland with a lot of important lessons and no doubt eager to achieve what seems well within reach – although they will not say they target the podium and are determinedly focused on one step at a time. Every game like it is a final.

“We will see each game how it develops. A lot of us have some dreams and desires, but that only comes if we do each match like it’s our last,” says Kristjansson, adding that the opening match versus Serbia is “definitely a vital game for the ongoing tournament.”