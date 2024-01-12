“Each match like it’s our last”: Iceland confident but cautious

Although Guðjónsson is not rebuilding the team, Pálmarsson says the coach has brought new ideas the squad are fully on board with – and “faster” seems the main theme.
“He wants to run a little more; get the game a little bit faster. And then some new things in our offence that I will not share,” says Pálmarsson with a laugh.
Centre back Janus Smarason adds: “We’re ready to take one step further as a team. Our tempo and counter attacks should hopefully be improving. I think we have something to fetch there. Otherwise, just getting better every game as a team. Hopefully in the end it’s good enough.”
Smarason is one of the Iceland squad who have had the experience of celebrating an international club trophy in the past year, along with Kristjansson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson, with all three playing for SC Magdeburg. Kristjansson was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2023 after taking the EHF Champions League trophy with the German club.
Before a season-ending injury, Magnusson was key early in Magdeburg’s campaign on the path to the Champions League title, while Smarason joined the side over the summer – in time to win the IHF Super Globe with Magdeburg in November.
Kristjansson no doubt has great memories of the site of the EHF EURO 2024 finals and the home of the EHF FINAL4 Men, LANXESS Arena, as does Pálmarsson, who has won three Champions League titles in his career.
Pálmarsson and goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson were both on court with coach Guðjónsson for Iceland’s best ever EHF EURO result: the bronze medal in 2010. Since when the team have not reached the semi-finals in any competition. Will the EHF EURO 2024 end the long wait? The answer will come one speedy step at a time.
Photos © Uros Hocevar, Jure Erzen, Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff