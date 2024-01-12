20240112

“Each match like it’s our last”: Iceland confident but cautious

12 January 2024

Every major championship inevitably brings questions regarding who are the favourites, memories of which sides stood out the most at the previous edition and which teams have developed to create a promising chance for a stronger performance than the last time around.

There are four core powerhouses that have stood at the top of men’s handball in the last years: current EHF EURO title holders Sweden, three-peat world champions Denmark, Olympic title holders France, and the 2020 and 2018 European champions Spain, who all featured in the semi-finals at the last EHF EURO, the 2018 edition and the 2023 and 2021 World Championships.

This was also close to the semi-final line-up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — only Sweden were missing from the top four. Such a dominant record puts these four as “no brainer” favourites at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The first real question for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 then is which team has the potential to upset this stronghold on the semi-final positions? On paper, the first answer has to be Iceland – a team that very narrowly missed the semi-finals two years ago at Hungary/Slovakia, is stacked with huge individual talents who have only gained more experience since the last EURO and in some cases had a taste of what it is to reach and win a big final, and which arrived at the final tournament in Germany with no major injuries or absences to concern them. As back Aron Pálmarsson says, “no injuries, no excuses.”

Reflecting on what the team can take from the last two years since they grabbed headlines at the previous EURO, TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 MVP Gisli Kristjansson says: “We have all come further in experience. A lot of us have gained more experience in our teams where we are playing week in, week out. Hopefully we learn from the last tournament, the World Championship, that everything can happen. We just need to be focused. Nothing is finished until the game is finished.”

Referring to the World Championship, Kristjansson highlights how the team only narrowly missed progression to the knockout round there as well, as they finished third in their main round group – with the top two to progress – but were equal on points with second-ranked Hungary. Iceland’s exit before the quarter-finals came down to their loss to Hungary in the preliminary round.

At the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, Iceland swept their preliminary round group and their record of wins in the main round included the biggest ever EURO victory over France, even with the Nordic team’s severely depleted squad due to Covid-19.

They were undone with a defeat at the hands of Denmark and a loss to Croatia, as well as France’s one-goal win over Denmark on the last main round day – had Denmark taken that victory, Iceland would have made the semi-finals. 

Two very near misses at the two most recent major championships left Iceland with a lot of important lessons and no doubt eager to achieve what seems well within reach –  although they will not say they target the podium and are determinedly focused on one step at a time. Every game like it is a final.

“We will see each game how it develops. A lot of us have some dreams and desires, but that only comes if we do each match like it’s our last,” says Kristjansson, adding that the opening match versus Serbia is “definitely a vital game for the ongoing tournament.”

In handball, in sport, before the wins come the losses. After the tough experiences in the last years, the mindset in the Iceland camp may now be precisely where it needs to be to perfect the recipe.

“You always learn something,” says coach Snorri Guðjónsson, reflecting on how he sees the team’s road since the EHF EURO 2022. A former player for the national side himself, and part of their biggest achievements in that time, Guðjónsson took the helm as head coach in the summer of 2023.

“I think the players want to be more established – be more and often part of the top teams. But it’s a long tournament. It’s a lot of great teams. We are in a tough group, so we just try to stay focused and not think that much what will happen. In the beginning you just need to perform. We need to be ready in the first games, and, if not, we are on the way home.”  

After Serbia, Iceland will face Montenegro then Hungary to end their preliminary round campaign.

Perhaps the collective mindset has had some tweaks prior to the EHF EURO 2024, and there have naturally been a few changes on court as well.

“There are always some changes. But I’m not rebuilding a team – it’s not a question of that. Just maybe pushing some buttons; playing a little bit faster. We play aggressive handball, no question about it. For me as the new coach, the former coach was my coach in the national team, so I know and I knew it before that I was taking over some good things. So it’s more just to adjust some little things and maybe play a little bit faster,” says Guðjónsson.

Although Guðjónsson is not rebuilding the team, Pálmarsson says the coach has brought new ideas the squad are fully on board with – and “faster” seems the main theme.

“He wants to run a little more; get the game a little bit faster. And then some new things in our offence that I will not share,” says Pálmarsson with a laugh.

Centre back Janus Smarason adds: “We’re ready to take one step further as a team. Our tempo and counter attacks should hopefully be improving. I think we have something to fetch there. Otherwise, just getting better every game as a team. Hopefully in the end it’s good enough.”

Smarason is one of the Iceland squad who have had the experience of celebrating an international club trophy in the past year, along with Kristjansson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson, with all three playing for SC Magdeburg. Kristjansson was named MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2023 after taking the EHF Champions League trophy with the German club.

Before a season-ending injury, Magnusson was key early in Magdeburg’s campaign on the path to the Champions League title, while Smarason joined the side over the summer – in time to win the IHF Super Globe with Magdeburg in November.

Kristjansson no doubt has great memories of the site of the EHF EURO 2024 finals and the home of the EHF FINAL4 Men, LANXESS Arena, as does Pálmarsson, who has won three Champions League titles in his career.

Pálmarsson and goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson were both on court with coach Guðjónsson for Iceland’s best ever EHF EURO result: the bronze medal in 2010. Since when the team have not reached the semi-finals in any competition. Will the EHF EURO 2024 end the long wait? The answer will come one speedy step at a time.

Photos © Uros Hocevar, Jure Erzen, Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

Jozo Cabraja Kolektiff
