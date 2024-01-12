20240112

Robert Weber: “It is important to have a positive start”

12 January 2024, 12:00

Austria made their debut in the Men’s EHF EURO in 2010 at home. Since then they featured in four more championships and on Friday night will throw off against Romania for their sixth final tournament.

The only man who has been part of all those is Robert Weber. The Austrian right wing has seen it all – the changes, the progress of the team and the development of handball. Even 20 years since his national team debut, he is still going strong.

“I am really proud of being here at the championship for Austria for the sixth time, that my health was good and that I can show my experience on the big stage even at this age,” says the 38-year-old.

Even though he started his career in the Austrian side Alpla Hard, Weber’s time in Germany marked his career: 10 glorious years at powerhouse SC Magdeburg, shorter stints with HBW Ballingen-Weilstetten and HSG Nordhorn-Lingen, and winning the EHF European League with Füchse Berlin. It is no wonder Weber is excited about the EHF EURO being held in Germany.

“I have spent many years in Germany and I know how much they love handball. That is why I am excited to play here, to be here and witness this EHF EURO being played again in one country with big arenas. My family did not manage to get any tickets, it says a lot that about how crazy they are about handball. This is also great for younger players to experience playing in such an atmosphere,” explains Weber.

The right wing is Austria's EHF EURO record holder – 25 matches played with 104 goals scored while being the second-most capped player in the country's history with 234 games. Does Weber remember his debut?

“Of course I do. It was on 19 November 2004, we played a friendly tournament against Qatar and Italy. I just remember I was 19 and I missed eight counterattacks against the Qatari goalkeeper., who was a really big guy,” says Weber with a smile on his face.

Six years later, he was one of the main players for the host nation of the EHF EURO 2010. Weber scored 28 goals and was his side's second-best top scorer as Austria cruised to ninth place, one of their best European results.

“When in 2008 we got the news Austria would be the host of the EHF EURO we made a first step forward with new head coach Dagur Sigurdsson. He gave me a chance to participate in that tournament and be the number one wing,” remembers Weber.

“I took the chance and the start was amazing. First time there and we were opening against superstars from Denmark. Later, we made it to the main round and finished ninth. If you ask me, that was the beginning, the ground for Austria to become regular at the EHF EURO. So, still vivid memories,” Weber adds.

Halfway through the 2022/23 season Weber joined Füchse Berlin from Greek side Olympiacos SFP, raised the European trophy and moved back to Austria to help HSG Bärnbach/Köflach. After a shaky start and parting ways with the coach, Weber took over a new role of being a player and the coach at the same time. While for many players that would mean the end of the career is near, Weber says this is not the case for him.

“My body still feels good and I am healthy. I love to play handball and I want to play it as long as I can. It makes me happy. Scoring goals is a big dream of mine and even though I'm 38, when I do it, I feel like I'm seven again. At the moment I don't want to think about quitting,” he insists.

“I moved back to Austria after winning the European League as transfers for wing players are sometimes harder and I'm not that young anymore. Being able to go back to Füchse to raise a trophy from Greece meant a lot.

“I took a short break to go back to Austria and my new role in the club is interesting and something new but I want to continue playing. Age is just a number. My good friend Hans Linberg is 42 and still playing, so why not me,” says the left-hander.

Austria are one of just three teams, alongside Portugal and France, to have won all six matches of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers. The result was a big boost for them ahead of the start in Germany but being seeded with Spain, Croatia and Romania in group B was not on their wish list.

“We had an amazing qualifier, winning all six matches and maybe we were hoping for a more well-balanced group but in the end, we got Croatia, Spain and Romania. There is a saying 'Everyone is cooking with water', no matter how great they are, they are still human. You can win against every team if you have a good day. We know we will need an extra special day to win against Croats and Spaniards,” explains Weber.

So far, Austria have made it to the main round on three occasions with their best result being eighth in 2020. Even though they dream of repeating something similar, Austria have a realistic point of view for this tournament.

“For us it is important to have a positive start to the competition and then with two points will be easier to face Croatia and Spain. Who knows, maybe they will come out tired from their mutual game and that could be our chance?

“As for Romania, we beat them twice in the qualifications but I think this will be a different game for both of us. For me, group B is one of the hardest groups at the EHF EURO,” concludes Weber.

Photos © Stanko Gruden & Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff

