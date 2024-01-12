Robert Weber: “It is important to have a positive start”

Halfway through the 2022/23 season Weber joined Füchse Berlin from Greek side Olympiacos SFP, raised the European trophy and moved back to Austria to help HSG Bärnbach/Köflach. After a shaky start and parting ways with the coach, Weber took over a new role of being a player and the coach at the same time. While for many players that would mean the end of the career is near, Weber says this is not the case for him.
“My body still feels good and I am healthy. I love to play handball and I want to play it as long as I can. It makes me happy. Scoring goals is a big dream of mine and even though I'm 38, when I do it, I feel like I'm seven again. At the moment I don't want to think about quitting,” he insists.
“I moved back to Austria after winning the European League as transfers for wing players are sometimes harder and I'm not that young anymore. Being able to go back to Füchse to raise a trophy from Greece meant a lot.
“I took a short break to go back to Austria and my new role in the club is interesting and something new but I want to continue playing. Age is just a number. My good friend Hans Linberg is 42 and still playing, so why not me,” says the left-hander.
Austria are one of just three teams, alongside Portugal and France, to have won all six matches of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers. The result was a big boost for them ahead of the start in Germany but being seeded with Spain, Croatia and Romania in group B was not on their wish list.
“We had an amazing qualifier, winning all six matches and maybe we were hoping for a more well-balanced group but in the end, we got Croatia, Spain and Romania. There is a saying 'Everyone is cooking with water', no matter how great they are, they are still human. You can win against every team if you have a good day. We know we will need an extra special day to win against Croats and Spaniards,” explains Weber.
So far, Austria have made it to the main round on three occasions with their best result being eighth in 2020. Even though they dream of repeating something similar, Austria have a realistic point of view for this tournament.
“For us it is important to have a positive start to the competition and then with two points will be easier to face Croatia and Spain. Who knows, maybe they will come out tired from their mutual game and that could be our chance?
“As for Romania, we beat them twice in the qualifications but I think this will be a different game for both of us. For me, group B is one of the hardest groups at the EHF EURO,” concludes Weber.
