Robert Weber: “It is important to have a positive start”

The only man who has been part of all those is Robert Weber. The Austrian right wing has seen it all – the changes, the progress of the team and the development of handball. Even 20 years since his national team debut, he is still going strong.

“I am really proud of being here at the championship for Austria for the sixth time, that my health was good and that I can show my experience on the big stage even at this age,” says the 38-year-old.

Even though he started his career in the Austrian side Alpla Hard, Weber’s time in Germany marked his career: 10 glorious years at powerhouse SC Magdeburg, shorter stints with HBW Ballingen-Weilstetten and HSG Nordhorn-Lingen, and winning the EHF European League with Füchse Berlin. It is no wonder Weber is excited about the EHF EURO being held in Germany.

“I have spent many years in Germany and I know how much they love handball. That is why I am excited to play here, to be here and witness this EHF EURO being played again in one country with big arenas. My family did not manage to get any tickets, it says a lot that about how crazy they are about handball. This is also great for younger players to experience playing in such an atmosphere,” explains Weber.

The right wing is Austria's EHF EURO record holder – 25 matches played with 104 goals scored while being the second-most capped player in the country's history with 234 games. Does Weber remember his debut?

“Of course I do. It was on 19 November 2004, we played a friendly tournament against Qatar and Italy. I just remember I was 19 and I missed eight counterattacks against the Qatari goalkeeper., who was a really big guy,” says Weber with a smile on his face.

Six years later, he was one of the main players for the host nation of the EHF EURO 2010. Weber scored 28 goals and was his side's second-best top scorer as Austria cruised to ninth place, one of their best European results.

“When in 2008 we got the news Austria would be the host of the EHF EURO we made a first step forward with new head coach Dagur Sigurdsson. He gave me a chance to participate in that tournament and be the number one wing,” remembers Weber.

“I took the chance and the start was amazing. First time there and we were opening against superstars from Denmark. Later, we made it to the main round and finished ninth. If you ask me, that was the beginning, the ground for Austria to become regular at the EHF EURO. So, still vivid memories,” Weber adds.