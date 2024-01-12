Jozo

Vipers’ plan to turn things around starts with the MOTW

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
12 January 2024, 14:00

The winners of the last three editions of the EHF Champions League Women, Vipers Kristiansand, find themselves in uncharted territory. In the previous seasons, by round 10 of the group phase, the Norwegian powerhouse would already be in the play-offs and would challenge for a quarter-final berth.

Now, after a tumultuous summer, which saw high-profile exits both on the bench and in the roster, Vipers are sixth, tied on seven points with Rapid Bucuresti, the first team under the line. The reigning champions are fighting for their lives in the European premium competition.

With two wins and two losses at home, Vipers need to bounce back quickly and avoid any drama in the last rounds, aiming to progress safely to the next phase of the competition, but a quarter-final berth is nearly out of the question, as the gap between them and second-placed Metz Handball is big – seven points.

Nevertheless, there is no time to dwell on past matches or the first loss in 2024, 29:31 against Metz. This one definitely brought even more onus on Vipers’ players before the Match of the Week in round 10, when the reigning champions face Krim Mercator Ljubljana, involved as well in the battle for a play-offs spot.

“We have been struggling this season, that is a fact and we cannot say it otherwise. However, my feeling is that we are still a team, we have a strong bond inside the team and it is on ourselves to turn the season around,” says Vipers’ centre back, Jamina Roberts.

There is still plenty of experience in Vipers’ squad this season, with goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, the only player to have won the EHF Champions League Women seven times, right wing Jana Knedlikova, who won the title six times, right back Anna Vyakhireva or Roberts, who at 33 years old has seen everything on the court, both on the club and on the national teams level.

The Swedish centre back won the coveted trophy once, in the past season, and has been an integral part of what Vipers are doing on the court, scoring 35 goals, being one of the top scorers of the team, alongside Knedlikova, Vyakhireva and Dutch left back Lois Abbingh.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ER 2262

“After winning the title in the past three seasons, we have a target on our backs. Definitely, every opponent wants to win against us and they are preparing even harder when they know they will play against us. Therefore, this is an even tougher season for us, but we hope to bounce back,” adds Roberts.

There are only five matches left in the group phase and Vipers will not get it any easier. After the Match of the Week against Krim, they are facing Team Esbjerg, where former Vipers players, Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, are thriving. Matches against Zaglebie Lubin, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Ikast Handbold are also must-wins for Vipers if they are to remain alive in the European premium competition.

Any misstep will be heavily scrutinised, irrespective of the injuries and issues which have derailed Vipers’ season so far, therefore the feeling is that the Norwegian champions have five finals ahead of them, even before the knockout phase of the EHF Champions League Women starts.

However, Vipers have lost more matches – five – than in the previous season, and one less than in the last two seasons combined. The challenge is huge and the window for a comeback is getting slimmer.

“We have not talked about these matches like that. Of course, our situation in the group does not allow us to make any more mistakes. But, as I have told you, things are looking good from the inside because nothing has changed, the team spirit is good, we are united and we are ready to deliver good performances. We want to be in the EHF FINAL4 again and we will fight for it,” adds the Swedish centre back.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Uros Hocevar Kolektiff
Uros Hocevar / Kolektiff
Martine Sivertsen 1
Martine Sivertsen
Jozo Cabraja Kolektiff 2
Joso Cabraja / Kolektiff
Martine Sivertsen 2
Martine Sivertsen

“The fight is still close. If you win two matches, you can jump to third place from sixth place, therefore everything is up for grabs. It is up to us to do it and try to finish this group on a high.”

Back to the first match against Krim, a team that is currently fourth in the standings, but with a two-point advantage over Vipers, Roberts is upbeat and so is the entire Vipers squad, which lost the top scorer and MVP of the EHF FINAL4 2022, Marketa Jerabkova, last summer, as well as coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad.

“Experience is very important at this level and we have plenty of it, but so do our opponents. It will be a tough match, that is for sure, but we need to deliver a very good match,” concludes Roberts, who is featuring in her eighth season in the EHF Champions League Women, having scored 349 goals so far.

Photos © Joso Cabraja / Kolektiff, Uros Hocevar / Kolektiff, Jure Erzen / Kolektiff, Martine Sivertsen

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240112 ISL Feature 1 UH
Previous Article “Each match like it’s our last”: Iceland confident but cautious
20240112 Grassroots Coaching 5 JE
Next Article Germany to educate 1,000 grassroot coaches with EHF Master Plan project

Latest news

More News