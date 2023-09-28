Early surprises Ikast and Krim - What the stats say

The fledgling EHF Champions League Women season has already provided several surprises. After three games, four teams are still unbeaten. In group A, it’s not too big of a surprise that SG BBM Bietigheim, who had a similarly great start one year ago, and Györi Audi ETO KC, who are amongst the favourites, are leading the table.

In group B, however, Krim Mercator Ljubljana and Ikast Handbold are the only unbeaten teams, which is quite unexpected given the fact that three of last year’s EHF FINAL4 participants are in that group. While it’s too early to draw conclusions from the data after three games, early trends that could shape the rest of the season for the teams can already be seen.

Differences in the offensive details

Adjusting goals for and against to the number of possessions makes teams comparable, since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency but also by the number of possessions, indicating whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow.

Amongst the surprises in group B, Ikast especially have very fast games with 61.7 possessions per match. With 34.7 on average, they also score the most goals per game, but their actual offensive efficiency ranks third with 28.1 goals per 50 possessions behind, Krim (29.4) and Vipers Kristianstad (28.2) who both play at a slower pace.

At first sight, both teams have very similar offensive statistics. They both have good overall shooting percentages, with 64.7 per cent for Krim (second best overall) and 63.8 per cent for Ikast (sixth best). Both rarely lose the ball with 8.1 turnovers per 50 possessions for each team (second best).

But in the details, they are very different. Despite their very good shooting percentage, Krim struggled with seven metre throws.

Both Jovanka Radicevic and Tamara Mavsar have scored just two thirds of their attempts, while Alja Varagic scored with her single attempt. Overall, they are at 69.2 % (ninth) while Ikast ranks third with 90.9 %. Stine Skogrand has missed just once while Emma Friis and Markéta Jerábková are perfect from the line so far.

Another big difference is the second chances. After 21.8 per cent of their missed shots, Krim continued to remain in possession, which is the best in the competition and another key for their outstanding offensive numbers. Kasper Christensen’s team is well behind with 13.6 per cent (ranked 13).