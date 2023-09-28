Schmelzer: “We want to show that we belong here”

The line player is eager to play against strong teams and is hoping for a duel with a German side in the next qualification round, as they already know they will have to fight the third-placed team from the EHF Finals - BV Borussia Dortmund - for a spot in the group phase. But to get there, they need to secure their spot at home against Valur.

Valur were fighting hard in the first leg of qualification round 2 and made Brăila sweat. Even though the Romanian side was in front for most part of the game, Valur levelled near the end, providing an exciting finish. While Jelena Živkoić secured a celebration in the land of fire and ice; Meike Schmelzel added three great goals in a 31:30 win.

“We haven’t been surprised about the strength of Valur. We’ve watched some videos and prepared the game, so we knew somehow what to expect. However, I have to say that they played very well and made it difficult for us to win,” says the German player about the first match.

HC Dunarea Brăila went through some changes during the summer but the biggest one happened recently. The club changed their head coach only four days prior to the game in Iceland. Jan Leslie, the former coach of Aalborg, Rostov-Don, CSKA Moscow and Team Esbjerg, made his debut against Valur after replacing Costica Buceschi. It will take time for everyone to adjust to the situation but they all have the same goal - win at home.

Schmelzer is confident they will make it happen just as she is honest about what they need to improve: “There are for sure some things that we need to work on, that we have to enhance, for example in defence.”