Four teams aim to extend flawless runs

The two surprise leaders of group B, Ikast Håndbold and Krim Mercator Ljubljana, go head-to-head this weekend as the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 heads into round 4 of the group phase. In group A, SG BBM Bietigheim (against Brest Bretagne Handball) and Györi Audi ETO KC (against WHC Buducnost BEMAX) also try to protect their unbeaten status.

The MOTW on Saturday at 18:00 CEST features two teams that hope to rediscover their great form from last season: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and CS Rapid Bucuresti.